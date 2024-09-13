Michael B Jordan takes reins as director, to star in new Thomas Crown Affair remake

Actor Michael B Jordan, celebrated for his record-breaking directorial debut with Creed III, is set to helm and star in a new adaptation of the classic film Thomas Crown Affair.

This project, developed in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, will be released exclusively in theatres worldwide, according to Deadline.

Deadline reported citing sources that Jordan will not only direct but also take on the lead role in the film through his production company, Outlier Society, in partnership with Elizabeth Raposo.

Outlier Society holds a first-look film deal and an overall TV deal with Amazon MGM, as per Deadline.

The forthcoming film will be the third iteration of Thomas Crown Affair, following the 1999 version featuring Pierce Brosnan as the suave millionaire with a penchant for art theft and Rene Russo as the insurance investigator who becomes entangled with him.

The original 1968 film starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway and was directed by Norman Jewison.

Jordan’s portrayal of Thomas Crown will undoubtedly be a new opportunity for him to showcase his dynamic range, blending charisma with complex character depth. (ANI)