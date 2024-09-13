Friday, September 13, 2024
NATIONAL

Kejriwal not to visit Delhi Secretariat, sign files: SC

New Delhi, Sep 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was ordered to be released on bail on Friday in connection with the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam, will not visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat, and will not sign official files unless necessary for obtaining approval of the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

While turning down his distinct plea challenging arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Justice Surya Kant, heading a two-judge Bench, restrained CM Kejriwal from making any “public comments on the merits of the case” pending trial before the court.

“The terms and conditions imposed by the coordinate Bench in the ED matter shall apply in this case also. The appellant (Kejriwal) shall remain present before the trial court on each and every date of hearing unless granted exemption.

He shall fully cooperate with the trial court for expeditious completion of trial proceedings,” added the Justice Kant-led Bench. Further, it asked CM Kejriwal to furnish bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of such like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.

In his concurring opinion, the other judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, agreed on the release of CM Kejriwal on bail, but raised several questions on the necessity and timings of arrest by the CBI. Justice Bhuyan said that though he has “serious reservations” on bail conditions prohibiting CM Kejriwal from entering Delhi’s Secretariat or signing official files, but “refrained from expressing further views” having regard for judicial discipline and propriety. In July this year, the top court referred to a larger Bench CM Kejriwal’s another plea challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the ED in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

It had asked the senior AAP leader to take a call on stepping down from Delhi Chief Minister’s post. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjeev Khanna said, “We are conscious that Arvind Kejriwal is an elected leader and the Chief Minister of Delhi, a post holding importance and influence. We have also referred to the allegations. While we do not give any direction, since we are doubtful whether the court can direct an elected leader to step down or not function as the Chief Minister or as a Minister, we leave it to Arvind Kejriwal to take a call.”

The Bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, had directed CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail, given the fact that the right to life and liberty is sacrosanct, and he has suffered incarceration of over 90 days, and that the legal questions involved in the matter require in-depth consideration by a larger Bench.

If released on interim bail, CM Kejriwal will not visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat, the apex court had said, adding that he will not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the LG. “He will not make any comment with regard to his role in the present case, and he will not interact with any of the witnesses and/or have access to any official files connected with the case,” it had said.

IANS

