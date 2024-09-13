Friday, September 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Kejriwal should step down as CM after SC termed his arrest legal: Manoj Tiwari

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 13: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders celebrate bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP has garnered multiple conditions set by the Apex Court for release as proof of his “conviction” in the liquor policy case.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari demanded Kejriwal’s resignation as Delhi Chief Minister after the Supreme Court described his arrest as legal and asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and two sureties on Friday.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail for about six months. Now, the court has upheld his arrest as legal. In light of such stern observations by the court, he must quit the post on ethical grounds,” Tiwari demanded.

“If he had little compassion for the pain and troubles of Delhi residents, he would have resigned long ago,” he added. On August 5, the Delhi High Court had also upheld his arrest as legal. Hearing Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest, the High Court termed his arrest “legal” and said it was done only after collection of sufficient evidence.

In a video message, the BJP MP listed out conditions set by the Apex Court for Kejriwal’s release and said the latter should resign from the post and pave the way for the city’s better governance. Tiwari said that the capital has been reeling under crisis and facing woes on multiple fronts, including waterlogging, clogged drains, and creaking infrastructure, but the Delhi CM worries only about his chair and refuses to budge.

“The residents have been left to fend for themselves despite having an elected government. He should have some concern for the multitude of troubles faced by people and should resign,” he said, highlighting that the Top Court has barred him from visiting the Secretariat or signing any files.

“This renders him non-functional and would leave him incapacitated to work for the city,” he further explained. Earlier in the day, the Court granted bail to Kejriwal but with certain conditions. It directed the Delhi CM not to visit the Delhi Secretariat nor sign any official file, unless necessary.

It also instructed the Delhi CM not to make any public comments about the merits of the liquor policy case, under which he was incarcerated.

IANS

Previous article
1 in 2 GenZ professionals in India worry about job loss, seek purposeful workplace
Next article
RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President to ensure justice, meet demands
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Celebration of corruption in AAP: BJP takes dig at bail to CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 13: BJP Spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj, reacting to the Supreme Court’s bail for Delhi Chief Minister...
NATIONAL

RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President to ensure justice, meet demands

Kolkata, Sep 13:  Junior doctors throughout West Bengal, united under the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), on...
NATIONAL

1 in 2 GenZ professionals in India worry about job loss, seek purposeful workplace

Mumbai, Sep 13:  One in two (51 per cent) GenZ professionals in India have a fear of job...
NATIONAL

Auto Draft

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Celebration of corruption in AAP: BJP takes dig at bail to CM Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: BJP Spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj, reacting...

RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President to ensure justice, meet demands

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 13:  Junior doctors throughout West Bengal, united...

1 in 2 GenZ professionals in India worry about job loss, seek purposeful workplace

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 13:  One in two (51 per cent)...
Load more

Popular news

Celebration of corruption in AAP: BJP takes dig at bail to CM Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: BJP Spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj, reacting...

RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President to ensure justice, meet demands

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 13:  Junior doctors throughout West Bengal, united...

1 in 2 GenZ professionals in India worry about job loss, seek purposeful workplace

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 13:  One in two (51 per cent)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img