Friday, September 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

1 in 2 GenZ professionals in India worry about job loss, seek purposeful workplace

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Sep 13:  One in two (51 per cent) GenZ professionals in India have a fear of job loss and 40 per cent worry about securing positions in their preferred fields upon entering the workplace, a report showed on Friday.

Despite the worries, GenZ demonstrates a clear set of priorities when it comes to their careers. About 77 per cent of the surveyed said they prioritise the role or brand over commercials, with 43 per cent specifically seeking hands-on experience and growth opportunities.

This focus on professional development is further emphasised by the fact that 72 per cent of GenZ professionals consider job satisfaction more important than salary, according to the report by talent engagement and hiring platform Unstop. Work-life balance is one of the crucial factors to consider in any job for GenZs, with 47 per cent of them citing this as a key element when evaluating potential employers.

Their ideal workday involves completing routine tasks efficiently, leaving room for skill-building and productivity without feeling overwhelmed. Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, said that for the youngest generation in the workforce, work isn’t just a place you go to every day to get your account credited regularly.

“It has to fit into several key aspects of your life seamlessly. The GenZ workforce is bringing about a revolution and pushing for a work environment that is purposeful rather than monotonous,” he mentioned, adding that they are reminding us that work should be a part of life, and not the other way around.

The report also revealed a disconnect between GenZ’s motivations and HR perceptions. While 78 per cent of GenZs switch jobs for career growth, 71 per cent of HR professionals assume it’s primarily for better pay. About 27 per cent of HR leaders believe that supporting employee mental health is not their responsibility. In reality, only 25 per cent of GenZs prioritise money as their main motivation while switching jobs, said the report.

IANS

Previous article
Auto Draft
Next article
Kejriwal should step down as CM after SC termed his arrest legal: Manoj Tiwari
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Celebration of corruption in AAP: BJP takes dig at bail to CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 13: BJP Spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj, reacting to the Supreme Court’s bail for Delhi Chief Minister...
NATIONAL

RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President to ensure justice, meet demands

Kolkata, Sep 13:  Junior doctors throughout West Bengal, united under the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), on...
NATIONAL

Kejriwal should step down as CM after SC termed his arrest legal: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Sep 13: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders celebrate bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,...
NATIONAL

Auto Draft

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Celebration of corruption in AAP: BJP takes dig at bail to CM Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: BJP Spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj, reacting...

RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President to ensure justice, meet demands

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 13:  Junior doctors throughout West Bengal, united...

Kejriwal should step down as CM after SC termed his arrest legal: Manoj Tiwari

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: As the Aam Aadmi Party...
Load more

Popular news

Celebration of corruption in AAP: BJP takes dig at bail to CM Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: BJP Spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj, reacting...

RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President to ensure justice, meet demands

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 13:  Junior doctors throughout West Bengal, united...

Kejriwal should step down as CM after SC termed his arrest legal: Manoj Tiwari

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: As the Aam Aadmi Party...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img