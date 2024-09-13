1 in 2 GenZ professionals in India worry about job loss, seek purposeful workplace

Mumbai, Sep 13: One in two (51 per cent) GenZ professionals in India have a fear of job loss and 40 per cent worry about securing positions in their preferred fields upon entering the workplace, a report showed on Friday.

Despite the worries, GenZ demonstrates a clear set of priorities when it comes to their careers. About 77 per cent of the surveyed said they prioritise the role or brand over commercials, with 43 per cent specifically seeking hands-on experience and growth opportunities.

This focus on professional development is further emphasised by the fact that 72 per cent of GenZ professionals consider job satisfaction more important than salary, according to the report by talent engagement and hiring platform Unstop. Work-life balance is one of the crucial factors to consider in any job for GenZs, with 47 per cent of them citing this as a key element when evaluating potential employers.

Their ideal workday involves completing routine tasks efficiently, leaving room for skill-building and productivity without feeling overwhelmed. Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, said that for the youngest generation in the workforce, work isn’t just a place you go to every day to get your account credited regularly.

“It has to fit into several key aspects of your life seamlessly. The GenZ workforce is bringing about a revolution and pushing for a work environment that is purposeful rather than monotonous,” he mentioned, adding that they are reminding us that work should be a part of life, and not the other way around.

The report also revealed a disconnect between GenZ’s motivations and HR perceptions. While 78 per cent of GenZs switch jobs for career growth, 71 per cent of HR professionals assume it’s primarily for better pay. About 27 per cent of HR leaders believe that supporting employee mental health is not their responsibility. In reality, only 25 per cent of GenZs prioritise money as their main motivation while switching jobs, said the report.

IANS