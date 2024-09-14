Saturday, September 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt apathy keeps road projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in limbo

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 13: As many as 13 road projects being implemented by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at a total cost of over Rs 7,000 crore is struggling to make progress due to lack of cooperation from the Meghalaya government.
An NHIDCL source said the corporation does not get the required support from the government in terms of land acquisition.
“NHIDCL is struggling with almost every project,” the source while adding that package 4 of the Shillong -Dawki road project is not making progress owing to land acquisition issues.
The same is the case with the Shillong Western Bypass, where the NHIDCL is awaiting handover of the land within the mandatory 150 days after the signing of the agreement.
It is learnt that in package 3 of the Western Bypass, some landowners are still cultivating their land even though compensation has been paid.
The source said there are instances where residents are not allowing the contractors to work citing the sowing season.
The survey of the Umiam-Silchar high-speed corridor project is stuck since residents of Diengpasoh village have refused to part away with their land while in Jaintia Hills there is opposition to the alignment of the road.
The NHIDCL source said though the state falls under the Sixth Schedule, the state government should have had cadastral maps in the absence of which all decisions pertaining to the land are being taken by local authorities and the state government is unable to do anything.

Previous article
Condolences pour in for KHADC MDC; CEM recalls Kharkongor’s contributions
Next article
Congress to drag three ‘defector’ MLAs to court
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State seeks UNESCO Heritage tag for living root bridges

SHILLONG, Sep 13: A delegation from Meghalaya, headed by Art and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, is currently on...
MEGHALAYA

Pressure mounts on govt to stop proposed ‘gau yatra’ on Oct 2

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Pressure groups, political parties and even the KHADC have appealed to the state government to...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam backs beef consumption, says it improves immunity

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma on Friday urged people to consume beef...
MEGHALAYA

VPP slams govt’s ‘absence of rlys’ alibi to justify price hike

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The opposition VPP on Friday slammed the state government for tying up the rise in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State seeks UNESCO Heritage tag for living root bridges

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: A delegation from Meghalaya, headed by...

Pressure mounts on govt to stop proposed ‘gau yatra’ on Oct 2

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: Pressure groups, political parties and even...

Rakkam backs beef consumption, says it improves immunity

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam...
Load more

Popular news

State seeks UNESCO Heritage tag for living root bridges

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: A delegation from Meghalaya, headed by...

Pressure mounts on govt to stop proposed ‘gau yatra’ on Oct 2

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: Pressure groups, political parties and even...

Rakkam backs beef consumption, says it improves immunity

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img