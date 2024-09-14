Condolences pour in for KHADC MDC; CEM recalls Kharkongor’s contributions

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the state legislators on Friday condoled the demise of the Latiplang Kharkongor, the sitting MDC from Nongthymmai who breathed his last on Thursday evening.

The KHADC on Friday held a condolence meeting during which KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem paid tribute to his departed colleague, and recalled his contributions to the council in various capacities including as the former Chief Executive Member (CEM).

Others who were present in the condolence meeting include Deputy CEM Pynshngain N Syiem, KHADC Executive Members (EMs) and traditional heads of the various Himas and Elakas.

It may be mentioned that the KHADC was supposed to organise a gathering on Friday to inaugurate the office of the various Himas, which has been allocated at the Council’s office building.

However, the inauguration has been deferred to Monday in view of the demise of the KHADC MDC.

Meanwhile, state legislators, cutting across party lines, were also seen condoling the demise of former KHADC CEM.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma remembered Kharkongor’s career in politics.

“Saddened by the demise of Shri Latiplang Kharkongor, former CEM of KHADC and sitting MDC of Nongthymmai. Bah Heh had a two-decade-long striking career in politics and served as a member of the KHADC with great integrity and passion. I extend my condolences to his family and his dear ones. May he Rest in Peace,” the chief minister said.

Similarly, BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor Shullai, in a statement, grieved the death of the former KHADC CEM.

“He was a man full of dynamism, frank and candid in nature and a superb orator full of enthusiasm and courageous person calling a spade a spade. He will be remembered for his impeccable service and recall his humanitarian qualities and faith in secularism and pluralistic in the society,” he said.

“It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home,” Shullai added.

Meanwhile, VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said Kharkongor was an honest person and a man of principles.

“It is a great loss since he has huge contributions towards the betterment of the community and society. Personally, I have lost a good friend,” he said.

The VPP chief also conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family in the hour of grief.

It may be mentioned that Kharkongor (54) breathed his last at Shillong Civil Hospital on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness.

His funeral will be held at Nongthymmai Presbyterian Church cemetery at Mawblei on Sunday.