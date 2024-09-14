Meghalaya Nuggets

Conclave in Shillong addresses key issues for NE veterans

SHILLONG, Sep 13: A two-day conclave of Rajya Sainik Board Directors was held in Shillong to address critical challenges faced by serving personnel and ex-servicemen (ESM) from the Northeast region.

Organized by HQ 101 Area, the event was attended by senior officials and directors from Rajya Sainik Boards across the Northeastern states to focus on veteran welfare.

Key topics discussed included SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha), the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and resettlement opportunities, with an aim to refine welfare strategies tailored to the unique needs of veterans in the region.

According to a state, the conclave aimed to identify challenges and develop practical solutions to improve welfare programmes for ex-servicemen in the Northeast, recognising the region’s longstanding contribution to the nation’s defense.

The conclave was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 101 Area Shillong, the Pension Comptroller of Defence Accounts (Prayagraj), and the Directorate of Resettlement.

Jowai teachers receive Nation Builder Award from Rotary

JOWAI, Sep 13: Two schoolteachers from Jowai, West Jaintia Hills, have been conferred with the Nation Builder Award in recognition of their significant educational contributions in their respective schools and the community.

The award was given away by the Rotary Club of Jowai to Agate C Chullai from QC Springside Higher Secondary School, Jowai, and Dominic Phawa from Marian Hill Higher Secondary School, Jowai, during a programme here.

Assistant Governor Pradeep G Pillai, who was the chief guest at the programme, emphasised the importance of unity among the members of the Rotary Club of Jowai, urging them to continue their good deeds for community development, which, he added, would bring transformative change.

He also congratulated the award recipients for their dedication to shaping the future of students.

Similarly, Rotary Club of Jowai president Rtn. Rudolf Eustace Laloo highlighted the critical role teachers play in nation-building by shaping younger generations.

He noted that the club carefully selected the two most deserving and inspiring government-aided schoolteachers for their substantial contributions to improving the quality of education.

Others who were part of the programme include office-bearers of the Rotary Club Jowai, namely Rtn. SK Lato, Rtn. Easter Flora Gatphoh, Rtn. BP Najair, Rtn. M Passah, Rtn. Ashish Kumar Singh, et al.

Petition committee meeting held

TURA, Sep 13: The Petition Committee, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly encourages citizens’ participation in the governance by encouraging the public to send a petition to the committee of any genuine grievances.

In a meeting chaired by Bajengdoba MLA Pongseng R Marak in Mendipathar on Friday, the chairman asserted that the committee will look into the issues and redressal of such grievances would be made accordingly.

The committee members also highlighted its objective and urged the citizens to collaborate for effective responsiveness.

‘Back to School Campaign’ in WGH

TURA, Sep 13: As part of the continued effort of the ‘Back to School Campaign’, on-ground activities, roadshows, and studio shifts were held at various locations including Tura Super Market, Chandmari Market, Tura, and Rongram Market, on Friday.

The programme was organized by District Legal Services Authority, Tura in collaboration with Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority under the aegis National Legal Services Authority and Red FM Shillong.

The campaign titled, ‘Opening Doors for Education to Children’ and ‘Back to School Campaign’ with the tagline ‘Securing Free and Compulsory Education to Children of Meghalaya’ aims to ensure that every child receives the education they deserve and motivate the school dropouts to come back to formal education.

Speaking during the event, Jingjang Ch Marak from DLSA, Tura informed that the provisions of the ‘Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act’ were enacted ensuring every child has the right to free and compulsory education. Further, he motivated everyone as well as parents, and students, to find out any drop out in their locality and help them come back to formal education and added that they can seek assistance from DLSA.

A toll-free helpline number 15100 which allows school dropouts to return to school irrespective of their age has also been put in place for parents and guardians to contact, as part of the initiative.

Training prog on agribusiness

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The 10-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme on ‘Transforming Agriculture to Agribusiness through Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) among the tribal communities of NER’ under NE AgriUdaan 2.0 concluded on Thursday.

Around 15 participants from the northeast have been trained in mushroom & spawn production, honey production, piggery, poultry, dairy enterprise, meat and milk processing, fishery, and horticulture.

The programme covered both theoretical as well as hands-on demonstrations including management as well as information on mandatory regulatory bodies to initiate agribusiness ventures.

NE Agri UDAAN 2.0 was collaboratively organized by ABI Centre and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP), ICAR RC NEH, Umiam to promote potential entrepreneurs, and educated youths among the tribal communities of northeastern states towards agripreneurship.

SBI contributes ambulance to BSF

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The BSF received a modern Ambulance equipped with a life support system from the State Bank of India at a function at the BSF HQ, Umpling on Friday.

The ambulance will enhance medical emergencies not only for the BSF troops deployed in remote border areas but also for the population residing in the regions. The initiative is expected to improve local synergy and foster better relationships at the grassroots level, a statement said.

The event was graced by Managing Director, SBI Mumbai Ashwani Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Inspector General, BSF SHQ Jowai Kishan Singh Rana and other senior officials from both organisations.