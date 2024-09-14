Saturday, September 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

GSU seeks clarification on status of EGH school

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

TURA, Sep 13: The GSU, Nengkhra unit in East Garo Hills on Friday shot off a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Minister seeking clarification on the status of Eklavya Model Residential School.
The union recalled that the foundation stone for the said project was laid by Williamnagar MLA Marcuise N Marak, a move that was welcomed by everyone.
“However, despite the passage of five years, there has been no visible progress in its construction. The status of the project remains unknown even though it was once again mentioned in the election manifesto of the NPP during the 2023 elections. In the manifesto, it was stated that the project would begin soon and that it had been allocated to WEDCOS for execution,” the union stated in the letter.
Raising questions about the genuineness of the election manifesto, the union asked whether the promise was merely a ploy to garner votes without genuine intent to complete the project, adding that the non-completion of the project was not only a loss to the people of Nengkhra but the entire district.
The union, while demanding that the government make the status of the said project public without further delay, insisted on a clear and transparent update on why there has been no progress to address this failure.
“We are committed to the people of East Garo Hills and are prepared to take all necessary steps within our democratic rights to safeguard their interest,” the union warned while seeking clarification and resumption of work on the project.

