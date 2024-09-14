Saturday, September 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam backs beef consumption, says it improves immunity

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma on Friday urged people to consume beef to improve their immunity.
Stating that beef is one of his favourite meats, he said, “I urge everybody to practise eating beef as cows eat grass and if you want to strengthen your immunity then eat beef. Religion and eating habits should not be linked,” he said.
He reminded that the late Purno A Sangma had once remarked that eating beef may hurt the sentiments of some religion or community but not eating it may also hurt the sentiments of his community.
“We need to sacrifice cows for our festivals and funerals. It is beyond religion. Nobody should dictate to us what to eat,” he added.
Stating that Hinduism is one of the ancient and most respected religions, he called the cow protection groups as phony and added that they don’t even knows the basics of Hinduism which is to respect each and every religion.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Comingone Ymbon also echoed Rakkam and said nobody should be allowed to interfere with the food habits of people in Meghalaya and assured to take up the issue with the chief minister.
“I will ensure that these people do not interfere in our state,” he said.
“India is secular country and nobody can interfere with what we can eat or not. Meghalaya is a Christian-majority state and we eat beef. If they do not eat they should not force others to give up on eating beef,” he said.

