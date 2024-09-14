Saturday, September 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Pressure mounts on govt to stop proposed ‘gau yatra’ on Oct 2

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Pressure groups, political parties and even the KHADC have appealed to the state government to stop the proposed “Gau Dhwaj Yatra” by Gau Pratishtha Andolan (GPA), a movement aimed at stopping cow slaughter and elevating the bovine animal to the status of “mother” from entering Meghalaya.
VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said the party will not allow such things to happen.
“We respect all religions and faith. But we are not going to allow anyone to impose their faith and belief on us,” Basaiawmoit said.
Making it clear that the state government should not to allow the “Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra” to be held in Shillong on October 2, he said, “We strongly fear that there could be a communal clash if this yatra is allowed.”
The KHADC also urged the state government not to give permission for the yatra.
KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem slammed the move by some religious groups to create a communal divide on religious lines.
“We will not permit anyone to infringe on our food habits and culture,” Syiem said.
The HYC made a similar appeal to the state government. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, HYC said beef consumption is a way of life of the majority of people in the state, and it also provides economic benefits to thousands of people involved in the supply and sale of beef.
“We do not tell others what to eat and what not to eat, and we are also against anyone imposing their eating habits or beliefs on us,” the group said.
The HYC also pointed out that the proposed event by the group is nothing but an attempt to incite communal disharmony between different communities and faith in the state.
The HITO also wrote to the chief minister, strongly opposing this initiative and perceiving the rally as a provocation to the religious sentiments of the Christian majority in the state.
“Should the yatra proceed and the cow flag be displayed on our land, we will take to the streets on the same day to raise the flag of the 25 Himas and demand the rights denied to us for over 75 years, specifically regarding the ILP and ADCs, which have yet to be fully honoured by both the central and state governments,” the HITO said while asking the government to prevent the rally.
The Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) also condemned the communal call given by Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati, for the cow protection march in Shillong on October 2.
TUR member Angela Rangad said the yatra calling for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter is a Hindu majoritarian communal attack on the pluralist and secular culture of India and Meghalaya.
“Communities in Meghalaya savour all kinds of meat including beef and many indigenous communities even sacrifice cows for sacred reasons,” she said.
TUR demanded that the government should immediately ban the proposed cow protection march by the Hindu fundamentalist group as it would vitiate the pluralist and secular culture of Meghalaya.
She said that if the proposed rally on October 2 is not banned, then TUR will call all the secular peace-loving citizens of Meghalaya to converge on the location of the erection of cow flag programme for a “peaceful picnic” to celebrate diverse food traditions of Meghalaya, including beef dishes.

