Sunday, September 15, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Samantha: I’ve become a lot more skin-sensible

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 15: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she is a lot more ‘skin sensible’ and shared that when she fell sick and had to take strong medications, her skin was the first to suffer.

 

Samantha, who revealed her diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune condition in 2022, posted a handful of close up images of herself on Instagram. She also shared some glimpses of the red light and treatments she has been getting to take care of her skin.

 

She wrote: “SKIN APPRECIATION POST. Woke up feeling grateful for my skin and how well it has been behaving lately. I no longer need to quickly reach for concealer like I used to, and people have stopped asking me if I am tired.”

 

The actress said that one of the most common questions she gets now is “How do you get that glow?”

 

To which she wrote: “The truth is, I’ve been getting a lot of help with my skin. When I fell sick and had to go on strong medications, my skin was the first to suffer.”

 

The actress revealed that she had pigmentation, dryness, puffiness and other issues that “appeared out of nowhere”.

 

“And nothing I used before worked anymore. I have however decided to take the non-invasive route to restore my skin’s health.”

 

The actress said that she has been religiously doing “Pico laser, Red light therapy and Facials, focused on lymphatic drainage.”

 

She said that she is a lot more “skin-sensible” now.

 

“I’ve become a lot more skin-sensible and will never go back to taking my skin for granted. The biggest lesson I’ve learnt is that skin health isn’t just about beauty; it’s a vital part of our overall well-being.”

 

“Does everyone need in-clinic treatments? Maybe not! But if you’re tempted to try the latest skin procedures, make sure to find an expert who prioritizes your skin’s health over quick fixes.”

 

She stressed that some basics such as “sun protection, hydration (inside and out) and good nutrition for that healthy, glowing skin from within” are “non-negotiable.”

 

“So there you go — the ‘secret’ behind my skincare, no secret at all!” she conlcuded. (IANS)

