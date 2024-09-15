Sunday, September 15, 2024
Big B: Each criticism is the bed of steaming fire coals that compel you to walk over them

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 15: The “Shahenshah” of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan has talked about criticism and said that it is a bed of steaming fire coal that compels people to walk over them.

 

 

Ahead of meeting his fans, whom he lovingly refers to as his EF or extended family, on Sunday at the gates of his home in Mumbai, Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “The distance from the well wishers gets intimate and close as the stand rolls forward… gives me better position to welcome those that stand on the mid partition of the road, and often go unnoticed…”

 

No that shall not happen or should never happen.”

 

He credited the well wishers for an actor’s presence.

 

“Yes the well wisher is the reason for our presence .. they dictate our being .. they desire , we aspire and give reason for their presence .. ! without them we are nobody .. nothing nada .. !!!”

 

He said to not fear “the disinterest from the audience.”

 

Talking about criticism, he added: “When you aspire they be the ones to walk beside you .. each criticism is the bed of steaming fire coals that compel you to walk over them .. and when it has been swept under the bare feet .. the ground on the other side is the coolant respite.”

 

Recently, the thespian reminisced about shooting with a lilliputian horse for the song “Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar” from the 1977 movie “Amar Akbar Anthony”, and talked about how it was difficult for them to shoot with the four-legged-animal.

 

A throwback video did the rounds on the Internet, which showed Big B recalling the shoot of the song alongside Parveen Babi.

 

On the work front, the cine icon, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, will next be seen sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in “Vettaiyan” directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film marks Big B’s debut in Tamil cinema. (IANS)

