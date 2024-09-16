Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Iran one of the foremost executioners of women globally, say foreign ministers in joint statement

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

London, Sep 16: Women and girls continue to face severe repression in Iran, the Secretary of State of the United States and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement issued on Monday, on the second anniversary of the death of Mahsa Zhina Amini.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, was arrested by police in Tehran on 13 September 2022 for allegedly ignoring Iran’s strict veiling laws, and died in a Tehran hospital three days later following physical abuse while in custody.

Her death sparked a nationwide protest movement, led by women and girls, which was unwavering in its demand for a better future. “We stand with women and girls in Iran, and Iranian human rights defenders, across all segments of society in their ongoing daily fight for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

At least 500 persons died and over 20,000 were detained in the Iranian security forces’ brutal crackdown on displays of dissent in 2022 and 2023.

But the global ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement remains united,” the ministers said in the joint statement on Monday. It mentioned that the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on Iran, established by the United Nations Human Rights Council, has established that many of the human rights violations perpetrated against protesters amount to crimes against humanity.

“The Iranian government has yet to address these allegations and has not cooperated with this internationally recognised mandate. In daily life, women and girls continue to face severe repression in Iran.

The renewed ‘Noor’ hijab crackdown, which enforces Iran’s law requiring women to wear headscarves, has spurred a fresh round of harassment and violence,” the statement added.

The foreign ministers stated that the Iranian government has bolstered its surveillance infrastructure to arrest, detain, and in some cases torture women and girls for their peaceful activism.

“According to human rights organisations, Iran is one of the foremost executioners of women globally. We call on the new Iranian administration to fulfil its pledge to ease pressure on civil society in Iran and to end the use of force to enforce the hijab requirement,” the joint statement detailed.

It also stated that the recent surge in executions, “that have largely occurred without fair trials”, has been shocking. “We urge the Iranian government to cease its human rights violations now. We, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will continue to act in lockstep to hold the Iranian government accountable and will use all relevant national legal authorities to promote accountability for Iranian human rights violators, including through sanctions and visa restrictions,” the ministers said jointly.

IANS

Previous article
RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings
Next article
PM Modi travels in Ahmedabad Metro after inaugurating 2nd phase
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

PM Modi travels in Ahmedabad Metro after inaugurating 2nd phase

Ahmedabad, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 20.8 km long Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project...
NATIONAL

RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings

Kolkata, Sep 16:  After several abortive attempts, the meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a delegation of...
INTERNATIONAL

Road accidents in Uganda kill over 230 schoolchildren in nine months: Police

Kampala, Sep 16: A total of 239 schoolchildren have been killed in road accidents in the past nine...
NATIONAL

Congress manifesto promises full statehood for J&K, silent on Article 370

Srinagar, Sep 16: The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, promising...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi travels in Ahmedabad Metro after inaugurating 2nd phase

MEGHALAYA 0
Ahmedabad, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday...

RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 16:  After several abortive attempts, the meeting...

Road accidents in Uganda kill over 230 schoolchildren in nine months: Police

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kampala, Sep 16: A total of 239 schoolchildren have...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi travels in Ahmedabad Metro after inaugurating 2nd phase

MEGHALAYA 0
Ahmedabad, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday...

RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 16:  After several abortive attempts, the meeting...

Road accidents in Uganda kill over 230 schoolchildren in nine months: Police

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kampala, Sep 16: A total of 239 schoolchildren have...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img