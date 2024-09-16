Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

PM Modi travels in Ahmedabad Metro after inaugurating 2nd phase

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ahmedabad, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 20.8 km long Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase II corridor. He also travelled by the metro and interacted with youngsters. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and shared pictures of the metro travel on his X handle.

“Inaugurated Phase-II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and on the way to today’s programme with energetic youngsters,” the PM wrote in his post. The metro, marking the extension of the North-South Metro Corridor, which now stretches from APMC to Mahatma Mandir and includes a branch line from GNLU to GIFT City.

The phase-II project will connect 21 km between the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera and Gandhinagar Sector 1. Phase II introduces an 8 km corridor with eight stations and the opening of a 15.4 km viaduct between Motera and Sector 1. This section includes six new stations: GNLU, Raysan, Randesan, Dholakuva Circle, Infocity, and Sector 1. Additionally, a 5.4 km link line to GIFT City has two stations: PDEU and GIFT City. The total cost of the metro expansion is Rs 3,284 crore.

The project is expected to benefit daily commuters travelling between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, providing a faster, safer, and environmentally sustainable transportation option. Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ beneficiaries in Vavol, Gandhinagar.

He visited Shalin-2 Society, meeting residents who installed rooftop solar panels as part of a Rs 75,021 crore government initiative launched earlier this year. During his visit to bungalow 53 in Shalin-2, he spent around 18 minutes observing the solar panel installation and spoke with the homeowner, Jagshibhai Suthar, and his family.

Enthusiastic residents gathered to greet the Prime Minister, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Vavol, with 100 apartments and 25 bungalow schemes, has seen 89 families benefit from the solar programme.

Further, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several major development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Among the key initiatives are the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, and the construction of flyover bridges at key junctions, including Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol.

In the energy sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a 30 MW solar power system and a 35 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station.

Additionally, 220-kilovolt substations in Morbi and Rajkot will also be unveiled. The Prime Minister will launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) for the International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to simplify and streamline financial services.

Moreover, more than 30,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana will receive approval with the Prime Minister releasing the first instalment of funds to kickstart construction. He will also hand over completed homes to beneficiaries across urban and rural areas under the PMAY scheme.

IANS

Previous article
Iran one of the foremost executioners of women globally, say foreign ministers in joint statement
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Iran one of the foremost executioners of women globally, say foreign ministers in joint statement

London, Sep 16: Women and girls continue to face severe repression in Iran, the Secretary of State of...
NATIONAL

RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings

Kolkata, Sep 16:  After several abortive attempts, the meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a delegation of...
INTERNATIONAL

Road accidents in Uganda kill over 230 schoolchildren in nine months: Police

Kampala, Sep 16: A total of 239 schoolchildren have been killed in road accidents in the past nine...
NATIONAL

Congress manifesto promises full statehood for J&K, silent on Article 370

Srinagar, Sep 16: The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, promising...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Iran one of the foremost executioners of women globally, say foreign ministers in joint statement

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, Sep 16: Women and girls continue to face...

RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 16:  After several abortive attempts, the meeting...

Road accidents in Uganda kill over 230 schoolchildren in nine months: Police

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kampala, Sep 16: A total of 239 schoolchildren have...
Load more

Popular news

Iran one of the foremost executioners of women globally, say foreign ministers in joint statement

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, Sep 16: Women and girls continue to face...

RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 16:  After several abortive attempts, the meeting...

Road accidents in Uganda kill over 230 schoolchildren in nine months: Police

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kampala, Sep 16: A total of 239 schoolchildren have...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img