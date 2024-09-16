Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Road accidents in Uganda kill over 230 schoolchildren in nine months: Police

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kampala, Sep 16: A total of 239 schoolchildren have been killed in road accidents in the past nine months, Ugandan police said, warning motorists to be more careful as the third term began on Monday.

The children, aged between five and 18, were killed while being dropped off or picked up from school in the past two terms, Michael Kananura, public relations officer for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, told reporters in the Ugandan capital of Kampala on Monday.

He urged parents, teachers, and motorists to take responsibility and ensure the safety of pupils and students as the three-month new term opened, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Road safety remains not only an individual responsibility but also a collective responsibility. We all have roles to play to ensure that our school-going children are safe on the roads,” said Kananura.

“It is advisable that when young children are being taken to school using motorcycles, parents should always escort them, and it’s also important that you get these children wearing helmets.” Uganda registers about 20,000 road accidents nationwide each year, resulting in more than 2,000 deaths, according to police data.

IANS

Previous article
Congress manifesto promises full statehood for J&K, silent on Article 370
Next article
RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

PM Modi travels in Ahmedabad Metro after inaugurating 2nd phase

Ahmedabad, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 20.8 km long Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project...
INTERNATIONAL

Iran one of the foremost executioners of women globally, say foreign ministers in joint statement

London, Sep 16: Women and girls continue to face severe repression in Iran, the Secretary of State of...
NATIONAL

RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings

Kolkata, Sep 16:  After several abortive attempts, the meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a delegation of...
NATIONAL

Congress manifesto promises full statehood for J&K, silent on Article 370

Srinagar, Sep 16: The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, promising...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi travels in Ahmedabad Metro after inaugurating 2nd phase

MEGHALAYA 0
Ahmedabad, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday...

Iran one of the foremost executioners of women globally, say foreign ministers in joint statement

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, Sep 16: Women and girls continue to face...

RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 16:  After several abortive attempts, the meeting...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi travels in Ahmedabad Metro after inaugurating 2nd phase

MEGHALAYA 0
Ahmedabad, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday...

Iran one of the foremost executioners of women globally, say foreign ministers in joint statement

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, Sep 16: Women and girls continue to face...

RG Kar protests: Junior doctors delegation, CM begin talks after govt allows transcription of proceedings

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 16:  After several abortive attempts, the meeting...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img