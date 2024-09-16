Monday, September 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Shillong MP calls for upgrade of infrastructure at Dawki LCS

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon announced on Sunday that he will be writing to the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) to address the urgent need for infrastructure improvements at the Land Custom Station (LCS) in Dawki, which serves as a crucial border trade point between India and Bangladesh.
During a site visit on Saturday, accompanied by Voice of the People Party (VPP) chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, party vice president Kara H Chen, and other VPP leaders, Syngkon held a meeting with officials from the Customs department and senior officers from the Border Security Force (BSF).
Speaking to The Shillong Times, Syngkon emphasised the necessity of providing high-speed internet, uninterrupted power supply, and banking facilities at the LCS to facilitate smoother trade operations. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the road leading to the LCS, calling for immediate repairs to ensure better connectivity.
“There is an urgent need to upgrade the road conditions leading to the LCS,” Syngkon stated.
Syngkon further criticised the government’s appointment of unqualified personnel to key positions, stating, “I fail to understand how the government appoints people without the necessary expertise to run an important facility handling import and export.”
During the visit, Syngkon also proposed the idea of importing fish from Bangladesh, pointing out that Meghalaya currently sources fish from Andhra Pradesh.
He suggested that with proper infrastructure, including a testing station for imported fish and cold storage facilities, the state could consider importing fish from its neighbouring country.
Additionally, Syngkon raised concerns over the large number of trucks, about 1,000 daily, transporting boulders and limestone to Bangladesh, and questioned why the state was not focusing on exporting finished products instead of raw materials. “We could benefit more by setting up stone crushers to process boulders into usable aggregates for construction,” he suggested.
The MP also visited Muktapur and expressed disappointment over the condition of the border roads, noting that they were in much worse shape compared to roads on the Bangladeshi side.
“We expect our border roads to be in the best condition. The condition is very bad from what I witnessed,” he added, urging the state government to prioritise infrastructure development in border areas.
Syngkon is set to leave for Delhi on Monday to address these pressing issues with the relevant authorities.

Previous article
News Capsule
Next article
CAG faults city’s waste processing
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ponzi scheme ensnares over 700 people from Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Many citizens from Meghalaya, including those from Shillong and the Garo Hills region, have invested...
MEGHALAYA

UDP picks MDC candidate from Mawkyrwat seat

MAWKYRWAT, Sep 15: With hopes of securing a strong candidate, the UDP Mawkyrwat Circle held an internal election...
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi students benefit from Avenues bootcamp

SHILLONG, Sep 15: More than 80 students of Ri Bhoi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh, participated in a...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

Beautifying the already beautiful September is here, the wind’s turning a wee bit chilly, and the days are getting...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ponzi scheme ensnares over 700 people from Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 15: Many citizens from Meghalaya, including those...

UDP picks MDC candidate from Mawkyrwat seat

MEGHALAYA 0
MAWKYRWAT, Sep 15: With hopes of securing a strong...

Ri-Bhoi students benefit from Avenues bootcamp

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 15: More than 80 students of Ri...
Load more

Popular news

Ponzi scheme ensnares over 700 people from Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 15: Many citizens from Meghalaya, including those...

UDP picks MDC candidate from Mawkyrwat seat

MEGHALAYA 0
MAWKYRWAT, Sep 15: With hopes of securing a strong...

Ri-Bhoi students benefit from Avenues bootcamp

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 15: More than 80 students of Ri...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img