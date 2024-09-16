Taxi associations to hold rally on Sept 18 against Assam cabs

SHILLONG, Sep 15: In what is expected to be a show of strength, aiming to challenge the state government’s stance on tourism and local transport, the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) has announced a public rally on September 18 at Malki Ground here to demonstrate the solidarity of various tourist taxi associations across the state and to reiterate their objection to Assam cab ferrying visitors to tourists spots in the state.

The rally comes in response to remarks made by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who claimed that 60% of taxi drivers in Meghalaya are not affiliated with any association, while the remaining 40% are fragmented into multiple groups.

In a statement, AKMTTA president Ricaldinus Dohling criticised the minister’s comments, accusing him of attempting to mislead the public regarding the unity of taxi drivers in the state.

“We are going to show our unity in the public rally,” Dohling said, adding that all associations stand united in their demand to ban Assam tourist vehicles from carrying passengers to Meghalaya’s tourist spots.

The rally follows the conclusion of a week-long black flag protest by the association, which ended on Saturday.

Reacting to the Tourism minister’s assertion that Assam is a major revenue generator for Meghalaya, Dohling slammed the state government for its failure to develop a sustainable revenue model.

“It seems like the state government prefers to rely on Assam for everything, be it health or education,” Dohling remarked. He highlighted how citizens often have to spend between Rs 5,000 to 6,000 to travel to Guwahati for medical treatment, underscoring Meghalaya’s dependence on Assam.

Paul had earlier noted that key infrastructure in Assam, including the Guwahati airport and railway station, plays a significant role in boosting tourism in Meghalaya.