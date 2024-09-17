Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

IIT Madras’ new AI-based ultrasound scanner to detect sports injury on-field

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chennai, Sep 17: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed an indigenous, portable, and Point-of-Care-Ultrasound (POCUS) scanner that can diagnose sports injuries on-field.

The POCUS, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) can potentially allow for on-field diagnosis of injuries, with immediate assessment of the extent of injury that will allow for medical professionals to take a call on whether to permit the sportsperson to continue playing.

The novel scanner has a wide range of applications in sports medicine, and it has the benefits of safety (no radiation) and sufficient resolution compared to other modalities, said the team.

“We observed a current technological gap and a need for a point-of-care device for injury management and rehabilitation of elite athletes within routine training premises. A quick assessment for musculoskeletal on the field will help sports players get immediate attention and focus on recovery,” said Prof. Arun K. Thittai, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras.

With POCUS, ultrasound technology will be leveraged beyond the hospital setting, in sports medicine. “We are currently exploring all options to take up POCUS for MSK imaging for commercial translation,” added Thittai, also a faculty member at the varsity’s Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA).

Established in 2019 with support from the government’s Institute of Eminence initiative, CESSA aims to become a global platform for fostering innovation in sports technology and delivering products and solutions to enhance athlete performance. The centre will also serve general fitness and health consumers.

Meanwhile, Thittai and the team aim to complete the product prototype development by 2024. They have also planned subsequent testing and collection of pilot data from the field in coordination with Sports Authorities.

IANS

Previous article
Rupali Ganguly’s heartfelt birthday wish for husband: Thank you for making my fairytale come true
Next article
A woman whose family fought for Afzal Guru was made Delhi CM, says Swati Maliwal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties over...
NATIONAL

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next Chief Minister has been settled, with Atishi, 43, receiving...
NATIONAL

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that no demolitions will take place in the...
MEGHALAYA

Social Media news disseminators must register with Meghalaya DIPR

  SHILLONG, Sep 17: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has issued a notification mandating that all...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next...

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next...

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img