Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

A woman whose family fought for Afzal Guru was made Delhi CM, says Swati Maliwal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 17: Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party named Atishi for the post of Chief Minister of Delhi, Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal expressed strong disapproval saying that this was a sad day for Delhi, and also termed her as the ‘dummy CM’.

Maliwal took to X and wrote in Hindi (translated), “Today is a very sad day for Delhi. Today, a woman whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi. Her parents wrote mercy petitions to the Honorable President to save terrorist Afzal Guru. According to them, Afzal Guru was innocent and was framed as part of a political conspiracy. Although Atishi Marlena is just a ‘dummy CM’, still this issue is related to the security of the country. May God protect Delhi!”

Maliwal’s comments came after Atishi was unanimously chosen to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as the next Chief Minister on Tuesday. Minister Gopal Rai, while briefing the press, said that Atishi got unanimous support at the AAP legislature party meeting, and added that she would be the next Delhi CM till the next Assembly elections.

Gopal Rai further told the media that Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Delhi L-G office at around 4.30 p.m. and tender his resignation. Following this, the party will stake a claim for the next government formation under Atishi. While sharing the details of the change of guard in Delhi, Gopal Rai also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre for plotting AAP’s downfall.

Atishi holds key portfolios in the Delhi government such as Education and Public Works Department. An Oxford University alumnus and a Rhodes scholar, Atishi has worked extensively in the AAP’s flagship exercise to overhaul education in Delhi’s schools. The Kalkaji MLA became a minister after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the alleged liquor scam case.

IANS

Previous article
IIT Madras’ new AI-based ultrasound scanner to detect sports injury on-field
Next article
Large haul of narcotics seized in Myanmar
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties over...
NATIONAL

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next Chief Minister has been settled, with Atishi, 43, receiving...
NATIONAL

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that no demolitions will take place in the...
MEGHALAYA

Social Media news disseminators must register with Meghalaya DIPR

  SHILLONG, Sep 17: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has issued a notification mandating that all...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next...

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next...

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img