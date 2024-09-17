Tuesday, September 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Smriti Irani talks about importance of gender parity with World Bank leaders

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Washington DC, Sep 17: Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, addressing the leaders of the World Bank, talked about the importance of expanding gender equity in India and throughout the Global South.

“In order to expand our global competitiveness, leaders of government and commerce throughout the Global South must ensure that gender equity policies are fully implemented,” Smriti Irani said at a gathering in Washington on Monday.

“Education, healthcare, childcare, and housing policies disproportionately impact women – especially in developing and growing economies like ours. It is critical that we get the policy right so that women and girls can help lead government and industry while also fulfilling their personal potential,” she added.

She also spotlighted India’s rapid strides in the segment in the last decade and underlined the need for focused policymaking. While addressing the World Bank leaders, she also spoke about gender parity in the Global South and the importance of engaging both political and corporate leadership in bringing a change to this effect.

She specifically mentioned India’s work to advance education policy, expand programmes investing in women-led enterprises and shift cultural mindsets towards women as issues core to gender equity.

“Our region of the world is growing in terms of population, economic output, and global influence, so it is incumbent upon us – as leaders – to have the foresight, will, and commitment to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to meet her or his potential,” said the BJP leader.

Smriti Irani will continue to meet with government and business leaders in Washington, DC, over the next several days to discuss her priorities for gender equity, said a Press statement.

IANS

