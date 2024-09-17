Tuesday, September 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties over the criticism following his recent visit to the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on the occasion of Ganesh Puja celebrations.

Speaking at a special function at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar here, PM Modi said, “Even at that time, the British who followed the policy of divide and rule, used to hate Ganesh Utsav. Even today, the power-hungry people who are busy dividing and breaking society are having trouble with Ganesh Puja. You must have seen that the people of Congress and its ecosystem are angry for the last few days because I participated in Ganpati Puja.”

“And what’s more, in Karnataka where they have a government, they have committed an even bigger crime. These people put the idol of Lord Ganesha behind bars. The whole country is disturbed by those pictures. This hateful thinking and the mentality of poisoning society is very dangerous for our country. That’s why we should not let such hateful forces move forward,” added the PM.

Notably, the opposition Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and many lawyers objected to PM Modi’s visit to the house of CJI Chandrachud raising concerns over the independence of judiciary in the country. The Prime Minister during his address in Bhubaneswar also remembered Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel’s efforts in uniting the country on the occasion of Hyderabad Mukti Divas or ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’.

He said the whole country is celebrating the Hyderabad Mukti Divas on September 17. “The foreign powers wanted to break the country while opportunists agreed to break the country into pieces. In that situation, Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel came forward and united the country by showing extraordinary willpower.

Hyderabad was freed by curbing the anti-India fundamentalist forces there. Hyderabad Liberation Day is not just a date. It is also an inspiration for the integrity of the country, for our duties towards the nation, emphasised the PM. PM Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning on a one-day visit to the state.

He launched the mega social welfare programme, Subhadra Scheme and laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects during a grand programme at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

IANS

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies
