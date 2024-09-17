Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Sonia Gandhi reaches Shimla to stay in Priyanka’s wooden cottage

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 17: As seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir will vote for the first time in an Assembly election in 10 years for Phase 1 polling on Wednesday, Congress former President Sonia Gandhi is in a holiday mood.

 

 

 

She headed straight to her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s cottage located amid forests of pine and cedar in the suburbs of the Himachal Pradesh capital on Tuesday by road from Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Priyanka Gandhi reached here on Sunday.

 

 

 

Sonia Gandhi is expected to stay here for two to three days and there is no engagement to meet any party functionary during her stay, an official here told IANS.

 

 

 

Priyanka’s five-room cottage — with wooden frames and shingled exteriors and a sloping tiled roof — is furnished with interiors at a height of more than 8,000 feet in Charabra, some 15 km uphill from here.

 

 

 

Priyanka along with her children and mother regularly visit the cottage, just close to Wildflower Hall, on a four-bigha plus agricultural plot that was purchased in 2007.

 

 

 

Sonia Gandhi was shifted to Delhi during the night in October 2018 after she reportedly fell ill during her stay in Shimla.

 

 

 

The cottage, spread over 3.5 bighas (a bigha is about 0.4 hectares), is situated at a height of more than 8,000 feet amid verdant pine and cedar trees.

 

 

 

The state law prohibits outsiders from buying land in the hill state. However, the Congress government in the state in 2007 relaxed the acquisition norms under Section 118 of the Land Reforms and Tenancy Act to facilitate land purchase by Priyanka.

 

 

 

State Congress leader Vidya Stokes played an important role in helping the Vadras buy the three-and-a-half bigha (one bigha is 0.4 hectare) agricultural plot for around Rs 47 lakh.

 

 

 

The plot surrounded by thick pine and cedar forests in Charabra, some 15 km uphill from the Himachal Pradesh capital, lies close to the President’s summer resort The Retreat and Oberoi Group’s luxury spa Wildflower Hall.

 

 

 

The work for the cottage was given to a Delhi-based architect in 2008. However in 2011, the entire building was pulled down — not because of any dispute — but apparently the Gandhi scion was unhappy with the building design and the size of its rooms, said party leaders close to the family.

 

 

 

It was later redesigned and re-constructed by Shimla-based builder Tenzin in the hill architecture style with strong foundations, an open terrace, a drive-in and five bigger rooms that have wooden interiors, shingled exteriors and a sloping tiled roof.

 

 

 

Priyanka is among the few high-profile people who have built houses in Himachal Pradesh and she and her family visit it frequently to inspect the construction work. (IANS)

Previous article
MSME initiatives in first 100 days to boost entrepreneurship, create more jobs: Minister
Next article
Nagaland killings: SC closes FIR, criminal proceedings against Army personnel
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nagaland killings: SC closes FIR, criminal proceedings against Army personnel

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the closure of the FIR and consequent criminal...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tamannaah Bhatia missed her award due to this fiasco

Shillong, September 17: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed the true reason behind her absence from the 12th Edition...
CRIME

Illegal liquor, narcotics & valuables seized in Haryana: Poll official

Shillong, September 17:  Illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and valuables of Rs 26.82 crore have been seized in the...
Business

Time to tap GVCs to achieve $500 bn electronics manufacturing target by FY30: ICEA

Shillong, September 17: As the country aspires to reach $500 billion electronics manufacturing by FY30 while creating 60...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nagaland killings: SC closes FIR, criminal proceedings against Army personnel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Tamannaah Bhatia missed her award due to this fiasco

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 17: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed the...

Illegal liquor, narcotics & valuables seized in Haryana: Poll official

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 17:  Illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and valuables...
Load more

Popular news

Nagaland killings: SC closes FIR, criminal proceedings against Army personnel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Tamannaah Bhatia missed her award due to this fiasco

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 17: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed the...

Illegal liquor, narcotics & valuables seized in Haryana: Poll official

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 17:  Illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and valuables...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img