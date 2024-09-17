Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
Business

Time to tap GVCs to achieve $500 bn electronics manufacturing target by FY30: ICEA

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 17: As the country aspires to reach $500 billion electronics manufacturing by FY30 while creating 60 lakh jobs, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Tuesday it is keen to chart out a comprehensive strategy with the government to help the industry achieve this goal.

 

The electronics industry is currently at around $115 billion and global value chains (GVCs) will be key to boosting production and exports from the country, said Pankaj Mohindroo, ICEA Chairman.

 

Mohindroo said that the electronics industry needs to grow over 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to achieve the target of $500 billion by FY30, adding that the association seeks to have a presentation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama on the elements that are essential for the industry to achieve the outlined vision of $500 billion by 2030.

 

GVCs not only drive large-scale job creation but also build technology capabilities within the domestic industry.

 

They bring in large-scale manufacturing, driving the scale of production, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness, according to Mohindroo.

 

While we have proven our capabilities by reaching $115 billion in electronics production, the next level of growth hinges on our ability to attract and integrate with GVCs, the ICEA Chairman said, adding that we must seize the short window of opportunity to create a conducive environment for GVCs to thrive in the country.

 

GVCs are critical in modern manufacturing, involving international collaboration across design, production, marketing, and distribution. Electronics, in particular, is pivotal, with 75 per cent of its exports originating from GVCs.

 

Electronics production nearly doubled from $48 billion in FY17 to $101 billion in FY23, driven primarily by mobile phones, which now constitute 43 per cent of total electronics production.

 

In the financial year 2023, India’s electronics sector recorded a significant value of exports, contributing a considerable share of 5.32 per cent to India’s total merchandise exports. (IANS)

Previous article
Sensex closes above 83,000; Bharti Airtel, NTPC top gainers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nagaland killings: SC closes FIR, criminal proceedings against Army personnel

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the closure of the FIR and consequent criminal...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tamannaah Bhatia missed her award due to this fiasco

Shillong, September 17: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed the true reason behind her absence from the 12th Edition...
CRIME

Illegal liquor, narcotics & valuables seized in Haryana: Poll official

Shillong, September 17:  Illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and valuables of Rs 26.82 crore have been seized in the...
News Alert

Sonia Gandhi reaches Shimla to stay in Priyanka’s wooden cottage

Shillong, September 17: As seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir will vote for the first time in an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nagaland killings: SC closes FIR, criminal proceedings against Army personnel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Tamannaah Bhatia missed her award due to this fiasco

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 17: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed the...

Illegal liquor, narcotics & valuables seized in Haryana: Poll official

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 17:  Illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and valuables...
Load more

Popular news

Nagaland killings: SC closes FIR, criminal proceedings against Army personnel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Tamannaah Bhatia missed her award due to this fiasco

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 17: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed the...

Illegal liquor, narcotics & valuables seized in Haryana: Poll official

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 17:  Illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and valuables...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img