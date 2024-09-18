AHAM appeals to CM for Ad-hoc school repair in Bajengdoba

Biplab Kr Dey

Resubelpara, Sep 18: Continuing the story of exceptionally poor infrastructure of education in the Garo Hills region, the Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has urged the state’s CM, Conrad Sangma to intervene into the dilapidated condition of the Jemangre Ad-hoc LP School in Mendal under Bajangdoba C&RD Block in North Garo Hills.

Visuals of the schools condition painted a picture of woe despite which at least 20 students were enrolled and studying in the school, which caters to children in and around Jemangre.

“The condition of this school, which serves as the primary institution for education has reached a critical point that demands immediate intervention from the government and educational authorities. The school is struggling to provide even the most basic level of education, let alone a quality one. The dwindling number of students is symptomatic of the underlying problems that are plaguing the institution,” informed the CSO following a visit to the school.

“The problems include inadequate infrastructure, lack of proper facilities, poorly managed classrooms, and overall neglect in terms of government support and funding. The challenges facing them, unfortunately, are not unique to this institution but reflect a broader issue in the education system of our region,” they added.

The problems of the school are the same as other such crumbling educational infrastructure in the region – dilapidated classrooms with leaking roofs, broken windows, and damaged walls. The furniture, if available at all, is old and falling apart, creating an unsafe and uncomfortable learning environment for the children. In addition, the school lacks basic amenities such as clean drinking water, proper sanitation facilities, and electricity.

“These essential facilities are crucial for creating a conducive learning environment, but their absence in Jemangre ADHOC LP School has made it difficult for both students and teachers to carry out their daily academic activities,” added the Mendal unit of AHAM.

They further added that there was also a significant shortage of teaching and learning materials, such as textbooks, notebooks, and other essential educational resources. The students, many of whom come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, are unable to access the materials they need for their studies, further hindering their academic progress.

“In some cases, teachers are forced to improvise by sharing outdated or insufficient resources, which is not a sustainable solution. It is imperative that schools provide students with access to technology to prepare them for the challenges of the future,” felt AHAM.

Speaking from a broader perspective of school education AHAM members felt that there was an immediate need for repairs and infrastructure upgrade while adequate textbooks, notebooks and resources need to be supplied. Additionally essential facilities such as clean drinking water, sanitation, and electricity must be prioritized.

Further there was a need to recruit qualified teachers in Jemangre and elsewhere if students were to get a successful education and support should also be given to the teachers to perform their duties.

“Management of schools also needs to be improved and regular monitoring done by education authorities. More funding needs to be provided to the Ad-hoc schools, particularly in the rural areas. We appreciate the efforts being made by the present government in improving the education scenario in the state but more emphasis needs to be put into these kinds of schools which suffer such ignominious conditions,” felt the organization in their appeal to the CM, Conrad Sangma.