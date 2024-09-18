Wednesday, September 18, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Jamshedpur FC upset FC Goa with Siverio and Murray’s goals

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Fatorda, Sep 17: Jamshedpur FC pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory against FC Goa at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday, thanks to second-half goals from Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray. The match, part of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, saw Jamshedpur make a remarkable comeback after going behind in the first half.
FC Goa started the game strongly, controlling possession and pressing the Jamshedpur defence with a series of well-constructed passing moves.
The Gaurs looked dangerous from the outset, with their attacking intent pushing Jamshedpur deep into their own half.
Goa’s continuous pressure finally bore fruit in first-half stoppage time, when Armando Sadiku found the back of the net in the 45+3’ minute.
His goal, a calm and composed finish, marked FC Goa’s first strike of the ISL season, and the home crowd erupted in celebration as the team went into the break with a 1-0 lead.
However, the match took a dramatic turn in the second half as Jamshedpur FC’s head coach Khalid Jamil made a bold tactical decision that changed the course of the game.
Jamil brought on striker Jordan Murray, shifting his team’s formation and attacking approach. The substitution worked wonders, as Jamshedpur began to assert themselves on the pitch, looking more threatening with each attack.
The visitors soon capitalized on a defensive error by FC Goa. A reckless challenge by Goa’s defender Odei Onaindia resulted in a penalty being awarded to Jamshedpur.
Javier Siverio stepped up to take the spot kick and confidently slotted the ball past FC Goa’s goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, leveling the score at 1-1.
With renewed energy and belief, Jamshedpur kept up the pressure, and it didn’t take long for them to strike again.
Just minutes after the equalizer, Jordan Murray justified his manager’s faith by scoring Jamshedpur’s second goal. Murray received the ball inside the box and skillfully beat Kattimani with a clinical finish, giving his side a 2-1 lead. The goal stunned the home fans and shifted the momentum completely in Jamshedpur’s favor.
Despite FC Goa’s efforts to get back into the game, Jamshedpur’s defence held firm, and they managed to preserve their narrow lead until the final whistle. The victory earned Jamshedpur FC all three points and marked a perfect start to their ISL campaign.
For FC Goa, the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, especially after dominating the first half. While Sadiku’s early goal showcased their attacking prowess, the team will need to regroup and address the defensive lapses that cost them the game.
On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC will take great confidence from this result, particularly the impact of their second-half tactical changes. Khalid Jamil’s astute management and the brilliance of Murray and Siverio proved decisive, helping them secure a memorable win on the road.
As the season progresses, both teams will look to build on this early result. Jamshedpur will aim to continue their winning form, while FC Goa will seek to bounce back stronger in their next outing.

Previous article
4th All M’laya Body Building Championship concludes in Jowai
Next article
Focus on pitch as Bangladesh, India intensify training
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike

Manchester, Sep 17: Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top soccer players are close to going on strike because...
SPORTS

Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

New Delhi, Sep 17: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India gears up for the highly...
SPORTS

Playing against India is the best challenge: B’desh coach

Chennai, Sep 17: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels playing against cricketing powerhouse India will give his team...
SPORTS

We don’t need to create a whole different strategy for B’desh: Rohit

Chennai, Sep 17: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday asserted that there is no need to devise a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Sep 17: Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top...

Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: All eyes will be on...

Playing against India is the best challenge: B’desh coach

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Sep 17: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels...
Load more

Popular news

Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Sep 17: Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top...

Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: All eyes will be on...

Playing against India is the best challenge: B’desh coach

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Sep 17: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img