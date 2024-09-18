Jamshedpur FC upset FC Goa with Siverio and Murray’s goals

Fatorda, Sep 17: Jamshedpur FC pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory against FC Goa at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday, thanks to second-half goals from Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray. The match, part of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, saw Jamshedpur make a remarkable comeback after going behind in the first half.

FC Goa started the game strongly, controlling possession and pressing the Jamshedpur defence with a series of well-constructed passing moves.

The Gaurs looked dangerous from the outset, with their attacking intent pushing Jamshedpur deep into their own half.

Goa’s continuous pressure finally bore fruit in first-half stoppage time, when Armando Sadiku found the back of the net in the 45+3’ minute.

His goal, a calm and composed finish, marked FC Goa’s first strike of the ISL season, and the home crowd erupted in celebration as the team went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

However, the match took a dramatic turn in the second half as Jamshedpur FC’s head coach Khalid Jamil made a bold tactical decision that changed the course of the game.

Jamil brought on striker Jordan Murray, shifting his team’s formation and attacking approach. The substitution worked wonders, as Jamshedpur began to assert themselves on the pitch, looking more threatening with each attack.

The visitors soon capitalized on a defensive error by FC Goa. A reckless challenge by Goa’s defender Odei Onaindia resulted in a penalty being awarded to Jamshedpur.

Javier Siverio stepped up to take the spot kick and confidently slotted the ball past FC Goa’s goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, leveling the score at 1-1.

With renewed energy and belief, Jamshedpur kept up the pressure, and it didn’t take long for them to strike again.

Just minutes after the equalizer, Jordan Murray justified his manager’s faith by scoring Jamshedpur’s second goal. Murray received the ball inside the box and skillfully beat Kattimani with a clinical finish, giving his side a 2-1 lead. The goal stunned the home fans and shifted the momentum completely in Jamshedpur’s favor.

Despite FC Goa’s efforts to get back into the game, Jamshedpur’s defence held firm, and they managed to preserve their narrow lead until the final whistle. The victory earned Jamshedpur FC all three points and marked a perfect start to their ISL campaign.

For FC Goa, the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, especially after dominating the first half. While Sadiku’s early goal showcased their attacking prowess, the team will need to regroup and address the defensive lapses that cost them the game.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC will take great confidence from this result, particularly the impact of their second-half tactical changes. Khalid Jamil’s astute management and the brilliance of Murray and Siverio proved decisive, helping them secure a memorable win on the road.

As the season progresses, both teams will look to build on this early result. Jamshedpur will aim to continue their winning form, while FC Goa will seek to bounce back stronger in their next outing.