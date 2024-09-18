4th All M’laya Body Building Championship concludes in Jowai

Jowai, Sep 17: The 4th All Meghalaya Amateur Body Building Championship, organized by the Jaiñtia Body Building & Fitness Association (JBBFA) in collaboration with the Meghalaya Body Building & Fitness Association (MBBFA) and the World Fitness Association (WFF), concluded on Saturday at the District Library Auditorium in Mynthong, Jowai.

The prestigious title of “Mr. Ironman Amateur Body Building Championship 2024” was clinched by Pyrkhatlang Khongwir from Strength Camp & Fitness, Shillong. In the Men’s Physique Championship, Aristotle L. Rynjah from Body Zoo Gym, Shillong emerged as the overall winner, while Monica Ryngkhlem from Body Mass & Fitness Gym, Panaliar, Jowai took home the top honour in the Women’s Fitness Championship category.

The competition also featured a range of other categories, including the Denim Jeans Model Championship, Men’s Physique (below 5.5 kg and above 5.5 kg), and Men’s Bodybuilding across multiple weight divisions – under 55 kg, under 60 kg, under 65 kg, and under 75 kg. The event saw a high level of participation and competition, showcasing the growing popularity of bodybuilding and fitness in Meghalaya.

The prizes were distributed by the Chief Guest, Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla, along with Puramon Kynjing, Dolloi of Elaka Jowai, and K. Passah, District Sports Officer of West Jaintia Hills District. Also present were the President of JBBFA, Yoosar Kynjing, along with judges and officials from MBBFA, marking a grand conclusion to the championship event.