Wednesday, September 18, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Playing against India is the best challenge: B’desh coach

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chennai, Sep 17: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels playing against cricketing powerhouse India will give his team a fair assessment of where it stands internationally, as he looks forward to relishing the challenge against Rohit Sharma’s side in the two-Test series commencing on Thursday.
Bangladesh are coming off a triumphant 2-0 away Test-series win against Pakistan, having annihilated the Shan Masood-led side by 10 wickets in the opening game, following which they won the second match by six wickets.
However, India, currently leading the World Test Championship (WTC) table, are expected to pose a much stronger challenge to Bangladesh despite the eastern neighbours riding high on confidence.“We are encouraged by playing the best team in the world, and coming to India and playing against them is the best challenge you get nowadays. Playing against the best always gives you the perception of where you stand, and as sportspersons, we always look forward to it,” said Hathurusingha, the former Sri Lankan all-rounder, who was appointed Bangladesh coach early last year, during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
Bangladesh, following the two-Test series against India, will also play three-T20Is starting October 6.
Hathurusingha, when asked if the Test series whitewash of Pakistan had created pressure of expectation on his side coming into the series against India, said that though the victories had boosted the team’s confidence, it also knew its strengths and weaknesses.
“It’s (win against Pakistan) certainly given us a lot of confidence coming into this series. Keeping the outcome aside, the way we played the series and we handled certain situations, like lagging and coming back, and the people who contributed to it — all give us a lot of belief for this series” “Pressure (of playing against India) is a privilege. We understand where we stand, along with our strengths and limitations,” he said.
The Bangladesh squad comprises eight specialist batters, six bowlers and two all-rounders and Hathurusingha called it the “most rounded” side across departments.“This is probably the most rounded team produced by Bangladesh. We have covered a lot of bases and have got a lot of fast bowlers,” he said. (PTI)

Previous article
We don’t need to create a whole different strategy for B’desh: Rohit
Next article
Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike

Manchester, Sep 17: Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top soccer players are close to going on strike because...
SPORTS

Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

New Delhi, Sep 17: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India gears up for the highly...
SPORTS

We don’t need to create a whole different strategy for B’desh: Rohit

Chennai, Sep 17: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday asserted that there is no need to devise a...
MEGHALAYA

State pushes for ‘job export’ despite manpower shortage

SHILLONG, Sep 17: Reliant on a workforce from outside to fill critical gaps in various sectors, Meghalaya is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Sep 17: Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top...

Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: All eyes will be on...

We don’t need to create a whole different strategy for B’desh: Rohit

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Sep 17: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Sep 17: Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top...

Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: All eyes will be on...

We don’t need to create a whole different strategy for B’desh: Rohit

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Sep 17: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img