Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

New Delhi, Sep 17: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India gears up for the highly anticipated two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With his return to Test cricket after a nine-month break, Kohli is not only looking to make a strong comeback but is also on the verge of breaking a significant record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli retired from T20Is after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup but continues to be a key figure in both the Test and ODI formats. He last played a Test match nine months ago and missed the five-match series against England due to personal reasons. His return to the longest format will be crucial for Team India as they face Bangladesh in Chennai and later in Kanpur from September 27.Virat Kohli is just 58 runs away from becoming the fastest cricketer to reach 27,000 international runs, a record currently held by Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar achieved the milestone in 623 innings, while Kohli has played only 591 innings so far. If Kohli crosses the 58-run mark in the upcoming Test series, he will surpass the record in fewer matches, (Agencies)