Wednesday, September 18, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 17: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India gears up for the highly anticipated two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
With his return to Test cricket after a nine-month break, Kohli is not only looking to make a strong comeback but is also on the verge of breaking a significant record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Kohli retired from T20Is after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup but continues to be a key figure in both the Test and ODI formats. He last played a Test match nine months ago and missed the five-match series against England due to personal reasons. His return to the longest format will be crucial for Team India as they face Bangladesh in Chennai and later in Kanpur from September 27.Virat Kohli is just 58 runs away from becoming the fastest cricketer to reach 27,000 international runs, a record currently held by Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar achieved the milestone in 623 innings, while Kohli has played only 591 innings so far. If Kohli crosses the 58-run mark in the upcoming Test series, he will surpass the record in fewer matches, (Agencies)

Previous article
Playing against India is the best challenge: B’desh coach
Next article
Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike

Manchester, Sep 17: Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top soccer players are close to going on strike because...
SPORTS

Playing against India is the best challenge: B’desh coach

Chennai, Sep 17: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels playing against cricketing powerhouse India will give his team...
SPORTS

We don’t need to create a whole different strategy for B’desh: Rohit

Chennai, Sep 17: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday asserted that there is no need to devise a...
MEGHALAYA

State pushes for ‘job export’ despite manpower shortage

SHILLONG, Sep 17: Reliant on a workforce from outside to fill critical gaps in various sectors, Meghalaya is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Sep 17: Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top...

Playing against India is the best challenge: B’desh coach

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Sep 17: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels...

We don’t need to create a whole different strategy for B’desh: Rohit

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Sep 17: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Sep 17: Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top...

Playing against India is the best challenge: B’desh coach

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Sep 17: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels...

We don’t need to create a whole different strategy for B’desh: Rohit

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Sep 17: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img