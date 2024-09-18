Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video of his interaction with the beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana during which one of them said that he had saved a big amount on his monthly power bill. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi shared his video of meeting with the scheme’s beneficiaries during his Gujarat visit and its highlights.

Interacting with Jagshibhai Suthar, one of the beneficiaries of the scheme at his house, PM Modi enquired about what change it has brought to their electricity bill, to which he said, “There is a drastic change.” The beneficiary said he was saving Rs 6,000 monthly on the electricity bill, saving Rs 72,000 per year.

He said the government gave Rs 78,000 in assistance for installing solar panels at home. Another beneficiary said earlier, he was afraid to switch on a fan fearing an inflated power bill but now he is using three fans and an air conditioner.

Hitting out at the opposition, PM Modi said, “Other political parties use money from the state revenue to win polls unlike us who introduced PM Suryaghar Bijli Yojana without burdening the treasury.”

PM Modi also listed the benefits of the scheme and laid thrust on the conservation of the environment and natural resources. Talking about the scheme’s benefits in saving the environment, PM Modi said it will also benefit the future generations.

Stating that small life changes can bring good results, PM Modi said: “If we save Rs 5,000 per month from this scheme and save this every year on our daughter’s name right from her birth when she will attain 20 years of age, you will get Rs 10-12 lakh helping you in the education and marriage of the child.”

He said that 1.5 crore applications were received for one crore slots of the scheme, and solar panels have been installed at the homes of 3.5 lakh people. There will be a revolution if all the 3.5 lakh families will have Rs 20 lakh for their daughters.” He appealed to them to practice cleanliness in the society as it is a temple.

Talking about his campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, PM Modi said you can plant trees and make your society green in just three years. He also called for water and environment conservation. “Earlier, we used to carry bags while going to markets but now we go empty hand and bring products in plastic bags and then throw them, which has consequences. We should carry a bag while going to market and shun plastic,” he urged.

IANS

