Wednesday, September 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

J&K polls: First-time voters seek jobs, development

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 18: As voting was underway for the first phase of the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, many first-time voters expressed hope for a change, particularly in addressing key issues like unemployment and regional development.

After a decade without elections, young voters in constituencies like Kulgam are casting their ballots with excitement, eager to see new leadership that prioritises their concerns. Aryan Jamwal (22), a first-time voter from Kulgam Constituency expressed his expectations from the leader he voted for.

“This is my first opportunity to vote in an election, and we are voting for the party we believe can bring change — one that will create employment and work towards development in our region,” he said.

“It’s also my first time voting in the Assembly elections, which are happening after 10 years,” said another young voter. “Voting was very convenient. Although there was a long queue due to the excitement of the people here, I cast my vote comfortably. Everyone votes for the leader they believe will work in their favour and for development, and I did the same,” he added.

Mayur, another young voter shared his experience after casting his first vote, he said, “This was my first time voting, and we hope to choose a leader who will work for the youth. It was extraordinary to vote for the first time.”

He further highlighted the main issue in his region which is unemployment. “Many young people have to migrate to other places in search of jobs. We hope the leader we voted for will prioritise providing employment,” he added.

Meanwhile, emphasising the importance of voting, Komal, another first-time voter, expressed how crucial it is for everyone to participate in the process. The first phase of the long-awaited elections in the union territory is currently in progress, with seven districts casting their votes on Wednesday. This marks the first Assembly election following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

IANS

Previous article
Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
Next article
Delhi court summons Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi in land-for-job case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Meghalaya tourist taxi operators want Assam taxis to stop plying to tourist spots

SHILLONG, Sep 18: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Association, the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) organised...
INTERNATIONAL

Thousands of Australian workers join protests against govt takeover of construction union

Sydney, Sep 18: Thousands of Australian workers on Wednesday walked off job sites to join protests against the...
Business

Indian pharma sector set for 8-10pc revenue growth this fiscal: Report

New Delhi, Sep 18: After achieving about 10 per cent growth last year, the Indian pharmaceuticals sector is...
NATIONAL

Delhi court summons Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi in land-for-job case

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday issued summons to former Bihar Chief...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya tourist taxi operators want Assam taxis to stop plying to tourist spots

NATIONAL 0
SHILLONG, Sep 18: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Association,...

Thousands of Australian workers join protests against govt takeover of construction union

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, Sep 18: Thousands of Australian workers on Wednesday...

Indian pharma sector set for 8-10pc revenue growth this fiscal: Report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 18: After achieving about 10 per...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya tourist taxi operators want Assam taxis to stop plying to tourist spots

NATIONAL 0
SHILLONG, Sep 18: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Association,...

Thousands of Australian workers join protests against govt takeover of construction union

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, Sep 18: Thousands of Australian workers on Wednesday...

Indian pharma sector set for 8-10pc revenue growth this fiscal: Report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 18: After achieving about 10 per...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img