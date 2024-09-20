Inquiry panel orders probe into ‘missing’ 57,000 MT of coal in South Garo Hills

SHILLONG, Sep 19: The Justice (retired) BP Katakey-headed one-man committee Thursday ordered an enquiry into the alleged disappearance of 57,000 MT of inventoried coal lying in two Coal India Limited depots in South Garo Hills.

Katakey informed The Shillong Times that he received a complaint from South Garo Hills saying there is no coal available in two depots for auction while the state government is going for auction. “Auction for what if the coal is not there?” he asked.

Katakey said the state government claims 57,000 MT of inventoried coal was available in the two CIL depots but the complainant alleges nothing is left. “I have requested the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry and have discussed it with the deputy commissioner who assured me that coal is definitely there.”

“I have directed the deputy commissioner to furnish me with certain information, which I expect within two or three days. I will take a call based on that information,” he said.

He further said, “I told them what records and information I require so that I can be definite about the quantity of coal if at all available.”

Asked if there was any complaint of 200 MT of illegal coal seized in 2018 at Nongalbibra completely disappearing, Katakey said he had not received such complaints.

“I met with the NESAC people yesterday evening at Umiam and those from the MBDA later. I have requested them to submit the plan for aerial survey whether by drone or helicopter,” he said.

“NESAC is an independent agency and their work will be good provided they have time as they remain busy but they have assured me that they will help MBDA do the job. That is one major development in today’s meeting,” he said.

“The rest was as usual taking stock of what is going on,” he added.

The committee has recommended taking an immediate decision on the notification of the said standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the transportation of coal illegally mined in Meghalaya but passed off as brought from outside and sent to other states as well as Bangladesh.

The secretary to the Mining and Geology Department informed the committee about the finalisation of the SOP for the transportation of coal and other minerals from outside the state to Meghalaya and to Bangladesh from Meghalaya. The process of notifying this SOP is expected soon.

On the matter of setting up smart integrated check-gates at Borsora, Bagli, and Charragaon, the committee was told that the land earlier identified and belonging to the PWD at Nonghyllam, South West Khasi Hills district, was not found to be suitable for the purpose by a joint inspection team.

The committee recommended the identification of suitable land for setting up the smart integrated exit check gates, which are necessary for the implementation of the SOP as mentioned earlier and to ensure that no coal mined in Meghalaya illegally crosses the border of the state.