Friday, September 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Taxi body asks CM to call them for talks

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Sep 19: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Association (AKMTTA) on Thursday urged Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to call them for talks within a week.
“We would like the state government to invite all the tourist taxi associations for the meeting,” AKMTTA president, Ricaldinus Dohling told reporters after submitting an open letter to the chief minister.
According to him, they handed over the letter to official at the Chief Minister’s office since he was not present.
In the open letter, Dohling urged the chief minister to expedite the implementation of a policy ensuring the right to the local tourist taxis to ferry tourists to various tourist spots.
He said that from time to time, the association has written to the government through the Tourism department expressing concern about the crisis of the owners and drivers.
“Additionally, in our letter we have requested the government to implement a policy ensuring the right to the local tourist taxis to ferry tourists to various tourist spots,” Dohling said.
He further said that the local tourist taxis has only requested the government to restrict vehicles from other states from ferrying tourists to tourist spots and not to ban vehicles from entering Meghalaya.
“Moreover, as we (local tourist taxi drivers) are an integral part of Meghalaya Tourism with a vital role in ensuring a safe, comfortable travel experience for tourists and share basic information about the places of their visit, we request your immediate intervention to expedite the implementation of a policy which will be of a great help to the people of the state who are in need,” Dohling said.

Previous article
Woman, minor’s bodies recovered from river in city
Next article
Inquiry panel orders probe into ‘missing’ 57,000 MT of coal in South Garo Hills
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

Skipping vote on UNGA call for end to Israel’s unlawful presence is a big shame

India isolates itself completely from bric partners on Israel occupation issue By Nitya Chakraborty What is happening to Indian foreign...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024: A Critique

By Patricia Mukhim The Meghalaya Public Communication Policy (MPCP) 2024 that was out recently has kicked up a storm...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Does the State alone reserve the right to be wrong?

Editor, The Meghalaya Public Communication Policy, 2024 has all the markings of a totalitarian state. The Policy claims that...
MEGHALAYA

Surge in petty crimes in city linked to minor drug addicts

Shillong, Sep 19: The Shillong residents are deeply concerned as minor drug addicts are increasingly found to be...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Skipping vote on UNGA call for end to Israel’s unlawful presence is a big shame

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
India isolates itself completely from bric partners on Israel...

Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024: A Critique

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim The Meghalaya Public Communication Policy (MPCP) 2024...

Does the State alone reserve the right to be wrong?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The Meghalaya Public Communication Policy, 2024 has all the...
Load more

Popular news

Skipping vote on UNGA call for end to Israel’s unlawful presence is a big shame

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
India isolates itself completely from bric partners on Israel...

Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024: A Critique

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim The Meghalaya Public Communication Policy (MPCP) 2024...

Does the State alone reserve the right to be wrong?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The Meghalaya Public Communication Policy, 2024 has all the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img