Six senior journalists felicitated in Meghalaya Media Meet

Shillong, Sep 20: The first Meghalaya Media Meet was organised by the State Government today in the city on the theme ” Redefining journalism in the digital age.

On the occasion, six senior journalists from the state were also felicitated. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stressed on the need to provide training and organise interactive programmes for local journalists. He also said that trust is the most important aspect of journalism and media houses need to publish only news based on facts.

Earlier, Meghalaya’s Information and Public Relations Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said people have to know usage of social media and stressed on the need for young journalists to adhere to ethics while discharging their duty.