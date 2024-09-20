Friday, September 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Six senior journalists felicitated in Meghalaya Media Meet

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Sep 20: The first Meghalaya Media Meet was organised by the State Government today in the city on the theme ” Redefining journalism in the digital age.

On the occasion, six senior journalists from the state were also felicitated. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stressed on the need to provide training and organise interactive programmes for local journalists. He also said that trust is the most important aspect of journalism and media houses need to publish only news based on facts.

Earlier, Meghalaya’s Information and Public Relations Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said people have to know usage of social media and stressed on the need for young journalists to adhere to ethics while discharging their duty.

Previous article
Trinamool councillor arrested on charges of abducting Tripura-based businessman
Next article
1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Kaaryam 1.0: USTM hosts national HR conclave

  Guwahati, Sep 20 : The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) brought together top industry leaders, HR...
News Alert

1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

Chennai, Sep 20: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked more scalps as India reduced Bangladesh to...
NATIONAL

Supreme Court’s Youtube channel hacked

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily disabled its YouTube channel after it was hacked...
News

deneme bonus veren siteler Türkiye Casino – Canlı casino

Günlük promosyonlar, gizem ve artan ikramiye teklifleri ile eğlence burada bitmiyor.Ayrıca kendi 7 Günlük VIP Club hesabınızın yanı...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kaaryam 1.0: USTM hosts national HR conclave

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Sep 20 : The University of Science and...

1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

News Alert 0
Chennai, Sep 20: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed...

Supreme Court’s Youtube channel hacked

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Kaaryam 1.0: USTM hosts national HR conclave

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Sep 20 : The University of Science and...

1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

News Alert 0
Chennai, Sep 20: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed...

Supreme Court’s Youtube channel hacked

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img