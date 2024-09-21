Saturday, September 21, 2024
Conspiracy against Sanatan involves ‘foreign interference’: Pramod Krishnam on Tirupati Laddu row

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 21: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday raised alarm over what he called a “very dangerous conspiracy” targeting Sanatan Dharma. He claimed that the Tirupati Laddu row was a conspiracy involving foreign interference, with international powers aiming to weaken India by attacking its cultural and religious foundation — Sanatan Dharma.

According to Acharya Pramod, “These foreign forces are conspiring with certain political parties and influential leaders within India. Initially, there were attempts to destroy Sanatan Dharma, and now the effort is to corrupt it. This is an international conspiracy with domestic political involvement.”

Referring to past events, he pointed out that when the YSR Congress government was in power, the handling of Hindu religious matters under Chief Minister Jagan Reddy raised serious concerns.

“We believed Jagan Reddy was a Hindu, but what he did to Hindus is deeply troubling.” Acharya Pramod has called for the creation of a dedicated body to protect and preserve temples and religious centres of Sanatan Dharma.

He emphasised the need for unity in safeguarding Sanatan Dharma, especially in light of incidents like the one at the globally renowned Centre of Sanatan Dharm-Tirupati Balaji Temple, which he described as “a major betrayal and conspiracy.”

He concluded by urging all to come together and take immediate steps to protect the Sanatan Dharma. The Tirupati laddu controversy arose after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed on September 18 that under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, animal fat and substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus.

Speaking at an NDA legislature party meeting, he stated, “Even the Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients… they used animal fat instead of ghee.” He also noted that the quality of the prasadam has since improved, with pure ghee now being used in the preparation of the sweets.

IANS

