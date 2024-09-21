Saturday, September 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

RG Kar financial scam: CBI unearths major flaws in medicine procurement system

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Sep 21:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the financial irregularities in R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata have detected severe flaws in the medicine procurement system of the medical facility under its former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Sources aware of the development said that during the process of procurement of medicines from outside agencies, the essential aspect of the technical evaluation of all the bidders was ignored.

As per protocol, the technical evaluation is the first step in shortlisting the bidders based on their relevant expertise and reputation in the supply of medicines to reputed medical institutions.

The bidders shortlisted through this technical evaluation system are supposed to be allowed in the second stage or financial aspect of the bidding, where one shortlisted bidder quoting the lowest bidding price is awarded the contract.

This technical evaluation part is the most important in such cases since the patients’ health depends on the items the bidders will supply. However, the sources added, the investigating officials have come across incriminating documents which reveal that the first step of the technical evaluation was hardly followed at R.G Kar under Ghosh’s command, Bidders, even without any remote capability of qualifying in the technical evaluation process, were allowed to step into the second stage, the sources added.
In most cases, the sources said, the tenders were awarded to such non-eligible bidders just because they quoted the lowest bidding price. Several R.G. Kar insiders including some post-graduate trainees have informed the investigating official that their repeated alerts directly to Ghosh about the quality of the medicines supplied were ignored.

The investigating officials have also come to know that the junior doctor who was raped and murdered within the hospital premises in August was extremely vocal about the quality of the medicines.

IANS

Previous article
Conspiracy against Sanatan involves ‘foreign interference’: Pramod Krishnam on Tirupati Laddu row
Next article
US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

1st Test: Gill and Pant centuries help India set target of 515 runs for Bangladesh

Chennai, Sep 21: Fantastic centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India declare their second innings at...
Economy

Mutual fund investments in India move beyond top 15 cities: Report

New Delhi, Sep 21: Investors from smaller cities in India are embracing mutual funds like never before and...
INTERNATIONAL

US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century

Sacramento, Sep 21:  A new study projected a dramatic increase in deaths related to extreme temperatures across the...
NATIONAL

Conspiracy against Sanatan involves ‘foreign interference’: Pramod Krishnam on Tirupati Laddu row

New Delhi, Sep 21: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday raised alarm over what he called...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1st Test: Gill and Pant centuries help India set target of 515 runs for Bangladesh

News Alert 0
Chennai, Sep 21: Fantastic centuries from Shubman Gill and...

Mutual fund investments in India move beyond top 15 cities: Report

Economy 0
New Delhi, Sep 21: Investors from smaller cities in...

US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sacramento, Sep 21:  A new study projected a dramatic...
Load more

Popular news

1st Test: Gill and Pant centuries help India set target of 515 runs for Bangladesh

News Alert 0
Chennai, Sep 21: Fantastic centuries from Shubman Gill and...

Mutual fund investments in India move beyond top 15 cities: Report

Economy 0
New Delhi, Sep 21: Investors from smaller cities in...

US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sacramento, Sep 21:  A new study projected a dramatic...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img