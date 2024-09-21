NHIDCL works on DPR for new road to Shillong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state government has requested the NHIDCL to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for construction of an alternative route from Umiam to Shillong that will completely bypass the Umiam Lake.

Government sources said on Friday that an agreement has been signed in this regard and once the DPR is finalised, the alignment and other basics of the planned road would be discussed.

Following the repair of the Umiam dam, the government has restricted the movement of vehicles beyond 9 MT. The movement of heavier vehicles, including night super buses and trucks, has been totally affected since the Umiam dam and bridge was reopened to traffic.