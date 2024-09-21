Saturday, September 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NHIDCL works on DPR for new road to Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state government has requested the NHIDCL to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for construction of an alternative route from Umiam to Shillong that will completely bypass the Umiam Lake.
Government sources said on Friday that an agreement has been signed in this regard and once the DPR is finalised, the alignment and other basics of the planned road would be discussed.
Following the repair of the Umiam dam, the government has restricted the movement of vehicles beyond 9 MT. The movement of heavier vehicles, including night super buses and trucks, has been totally affected since the Umiam dam and bridge was reopened to traffic.

Previous article
Cong terms one nation, one poll another ‘jumla’
Next article
Surrendered HNLC cadre held over extortion bid
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Assam threatens retaliation over demand for restrictions

From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Sep 20: The All Assam United Motor Transport Association (AAUMTA) has threatened to stop...
MEGHALAYA

Pala backs probe against Dhar; silent on defamation notice

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vincent H Pala on Friday backed Leader of...
MEGHALAYA

Congress unlikely to pull out of NPP-led KHADC alliance

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state Congress may not pull out of the NPP-led Executive Committee in...
MEGHALAYA

Cong slams Speaker’s decision to refer disqualification pleas to AG

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Meghalaya Congress on Friday slammed the decision of Assembly Speaker Thomas A...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam threatens retaliation over demand for restrictions

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Sep 20: The All Assam...

Pala backs probe against Dhar; silent on defamation notice

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee...

Congress unlikely to pull out of NPP-led KHADC alliance

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state Congress may...
Load more

Popular news

Assam threatens retaliation over demand for restrictions

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Sep 20: The All Assam...

Pala backs probe against Dhar; silent on defamation notice

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee...

Congress unlikely to pull out of NPP-led KHADC alliance

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state Congress may...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img