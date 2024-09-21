Saturday, September 21, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century

By: Agencies

Sacramento, Sep 21:  A new study projected a dramatic increase in deaths related to extreme temperatures across the United States by the mid-21st century, with specific populations bearing a disproportionate impact burden.

The study, published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association website, found that about 8,250 deaths per year are currently associated with extreme heat and cold.

Researchers estimated that extreme temperature-related deaths in the contiguous United States could more than double or even triple by 2036 to 2065, depending on future greenhouse gas emissions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under a scenario with lower emissions increases, that number could rise to over 19,300 deaths annually by mid-century. A higher emissions scenario could reach nearly 26,600 deaths per year.

“Despite a decrease in extreme cold-related deaths, overall extreme temperature-related deaths were projected to more than double or triple depending on the emissions increase scenario analyzed,” the study’s authors wrote.

According to the projections, certain groups face more significant risks. Compared to non-Hispanic white adults, Hispanic adults could see a 537.5 per cent increase in extreme temperature deaths, while African American adults face a 278.2 per cent increase.

Older adults and those living in metropolitan areas are also projected to experience larger increases in temperature-related mortality. The researchers noted this likely relates to factors like the urban heat island effect.

They pointed to factors such as lower access to air conditioning, higher urban heat island effects, reduced green space exposure, and greater exposure to traffic-related air pollution in neighbourhoods where many racial and ethnic minority individuals reside.

“Along with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, efforts to mitigate the adverse outcomes of extreme temperatures for population health are needed,” the authors concluded.

IANS

RG Kar financial scam: CBI unearths major flaws in medicine procurement system
Mutual fund investments in India move beyond top 15 cities: Report
