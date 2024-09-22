Aahar: Feeding the Soul of Shillong, One Meal at a Time

Marking a milestone of two decades, Ardhendu Chaudhuri Charitable Trust has left no stone unturned in keeping the legacy of a selfless public person alive through its consistent humanitarian acts of altruism, writes Jnanendra Das.

Feeding the hungry is undoubtedly a noble cause, but sustaining that mission over time is what truly makes a difference. Shillong’s Aahar, launched by the Ardhendu Chaudhuri Charitable Trust (ACCT) in 2018, has been doing just that—recently completing an impressive 3,000 days of service with dedication, punctuality, hygiene, and the help of many volunteers, all delivered with a smile.

In the bustling hills of Shillong, where winding roads lead to hidden corners, an extraordinary mission of compassion has quietly been unfolding. Every day, a small van loaded with warm meals travels through the city, offering sustenance to those in need. This initiative, known as “Aahar,” which translates as diet, nutrition and food in Sanskrit has become more than just a food program; it’s a lifeline for many who struggle to make ends meet.

The Beginning of a Noble Cause

Launched with a simple yet profound goal, Shillong’s Aahar provides a wholesome vegetarian meal to around 200 people daily at the Jhalupara Taxi Stand, Shillong in the East Khasi Hills. For just Rs 5, a fraction of what the meal would cost in the city’s markets, anyone in need can eat to their heart’s content. The token amount ensures that the beneficiaries feel they have earned their meal. “We don’t want them to feel that we are doing any great service to them,” says Manas Chaudhuri, the founder and the Managing Trustee of ACCT, “They should also feel that they have earned the meal.” On days when sponsors step in, the meal is entirely free.

Aahar was born out of tragedy but sustained by compassion. The ACCT was formed in 2005 by Manas Chaudhuri, the then MLA of the constituency and the former Editor of The Shillong Times, to honour the memory of his late brother, Ardhendu Chaudhuri. Ardhendu Chaudhuri was a beloved legislator and a people’s leader who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on September 22, 2004. “On that unfortunate day, I was in the U.S. with the Prime Minister of India, covering his speech at the United Nations when I got the news,” recalls Chaudhuri. “I rushed back to Shillong, and after the cremation, people insisted that I take over as MLA to continue my brother’s unfinished works. Though I wasn’t prepared for it, I took two and a half months to decide and finally accepted.” He was elected an MLA in March 2005, in the by-elections.

Though Aahar officially launched in 2018, the seed of giving back to the community had been planted long before. As an MLA, Manas Chaudhuri donated his entire salary to the trust for five years of his tenure, and the ACCT grew into a vehicle of support for the needy, starting with school bus services for children in 2007 and is still ferrying over 160 students from their home to school daily without any fail. Over time, it expanded to include water supply, medical aid, and much more. Aahar, however, became the trust’s most consistent and impactful initiative, driven by a simple yet powerful desire to ensure that the poorest in the city never go hungry.

A Scrumptious Meal with No Limits

From 12 pm to 2 pm every day, the Aahar van serves food at Jhalupara. There’s no rush, no frantic scramble, just people lining up in quiet anticipation for what is often their only meal of the day. The meal typically consists of rice, pulses, and two mixed vegetarian dishes, with seasonal vegetables rotating to ensure variety. Soya or paneer is occasionally added for protein. But for most of the regulars, there’s something more essential. “One thing that is an essential condiment for our guests is the green chilli,” says Manas with a smile. “The dishes might keep changing, but the chilli is a constant.”

For those who labour tirelessly in physically demanding jobs, this meal is more than just sustenance. “These are daily wage earners, tribal people whose daily wages are around Rs 300, the lowest rung of helpers,” explains Chaudhuri. “If they go to the market, Rs 200 will be spent just for lunch. But here, they can take as many servings as they want until the stock lasts.” Often, people will pack up some extra food for dinner, knowing this meal will help them last through the night.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Aahar’s role became even more crucial. With lockdowns crippling livelihoods, the need for food skyrocketed. “During the pandemic, we were feeding 400 to 500 people daily, but even that wasn’t enough,” remembers Chaudhuri. “People couldn’t work, shops were closed and there was no food. It was a time of great need, and Aahar stepped in to fill that void.”

A Community Effort

The impact of Aahar extends beyond the meal. The program has built a community where people come together, not just to feed the hungry but also to share their joys and sorrows. “There are days when people celebrate their daughter’s birthday with us. They bring their daughter along, and by her hand, she serves,” says Chaudhuri, the Managing Trustee. “It’s a different kind of celebration sharing your happiness with others. People also remember their dearly departed by sponsoring the expense for the day at times.”

The trust also provides winter clothes, blankets, and umbrellas to Aahar beneficiaries, recognising that the challenges of poverty go beyond hunger. Local organisations and community groups, such as the Sarada Sangha of the Ramakrishna Mission, the Rotary Clubs and the Inner Wheel Club, regularly sponsor meals and volunteer to serve food. There are community groups, like the Tibetans and many kind-hearted people in society who step in for help. Through them, the help keeps on coming and Aahar carries on.

For the team at Aahar, punctuality and dedication are non-negotiable. Every day, the van arrives on time, and food is served with dignity and care. The meals are prepared by a small team of three employees, including a cook, helpers, and a chauffeur. “We would serve food in disposable plates in the initial days, but soon realised it was counterproductive,” says Chaudhuri. “Now we use stainless steel plates to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

A Legacy of Service

Even as the trust faces financial challenges, the trustees remain hopeful. “We have a good team of volunteers, including retired professionals who help with everything from purchasing groceries to keeping accounts. As long as good people are there, the trust will keep running.” says Manas Chaudhuri.

Today, Aahar marks a significant milestone—3,008 days of continuous service, a powerful testament to the resilience and compassion of the community behind it. As part of the day’s events, the trust commemorates the 20th death anniversary of Ardhendu Chaudhuri, the man whose legacy inspired the initiative. To honour the occasion, the Trust has arranged a special meal for their regular guests, offering a feast that included sweetmeats and a variety of dishes to make the day extra special. “We want to make their day,” said Manas Chaudhuri, the Managing Trustee. “It’s our way of remembering the man whose kindness and service continue to inspire us.”

Reflecting on Aahar’s beginnings, ACCT Secretary Pinak Gupta recalls, “On September 22, 2018, during the 14th death anniversary of Ardhendu Chaudhuri, the Trust distributed meals to hundreds of people. However, we quickly realised that just one day of giving wasn’t enough to meet the growing need. This inspired the creation of the now well-known ‘Aahar’ program. By September 22, 2024, Aahar will have completed 3,008 consecutive days of service.”

In a world where hunger remains a persistent issue, Aahar shines as a beacon of hope, proving that with dedication, love, and a little help from the community, it is possible to make a lasting difference.

People Speaks

Phyllis Rani, a retired Meghalaya government officer and Trust member added, “Ardhendu Chaudhuri was a truly kind soul, and the Trust continues to run in his memory. When Manas Chaudhuri became an MLA, he donated his entire salary to the Trust, which allowed it to continue doing good for those in need. Initially, our efforts were more occasional, but now Shillong’s Aahar has become a daily ritual. The food they provide is of excellent quality—far better than what people receive through the BPL (Below Poverty Line) ration cards, and sometimes even better than what we cook at home. It’s delicious! (laughs).”

Bibhuti Chakraborty, a businessman and founding member of the Trust, emphasised the broader impact. He says, “The organisation assists people in various ways. Like every year, today (September 22) we have planned something special for the community. Throughout the year, we offer support, whether it’s medical aid, ambulance services, education, or water supply. We stand by the less fortunate, helping in whatever ways we can.”

Social Activist Poonam Goenka, a member of the Inner Wheel Club, reflected on the deeper significance of Aahar. “Feeding the hungry is one of the most humbling and noble things a person can do. I’ve had the opportunity to serve meals a few times, and the experience is incredibly moving. It strips away all ego and makes you feel grounded. When someone comes back for a second helping, you feel even more connected to their need. It also makes you realise how much we waste and it inspires you to do more”, added Goenka.

As Aahar completes 3000+ days, the entire concept of the Trust and its unique initiatives under it, shines as a rare combination of a politician with attributes of humanity and selflessness.



Image caption :

Governor of Meghalaya (2019) Tathagatha Roy addressing a crowd during the 15th death anniversary of Ardhendhu Chaudhuri, organised by ACCT.