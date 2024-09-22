Sunday, September 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Armed robbery in city: 2 youths in police net

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 21: Police on Friday arrested two youths in connection with the armed robbery incident near Little Blossom School on September 14.
The two arrested have been identified as Max Eric Syiemlieh (25) and Melvin Tongwah (22), following the registration of a criminal case based on an FIR filed by the complainant on September 18.
According to the FIR, the complainant reported that after closing his shop for the day, he was confronted by three individuals on separate scooters near Little Blossom School in Oakland. The assailants brandished weapons and issued threats. Shortly after, another individual arrived on a separate scooter and retrieved a metal rod from its boot.
The group then searched the complainant’s belongings and robbed him of Rs 10,200, as stated in the FIR.
It is also worth noting that these two individuals are linked to an attempted robbery at Hideaway Café on September 16, during which they assaulted one person.
“The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the crimes,” East Khasi Hills district police chief Sylvester Nongtynger said in a statement.

