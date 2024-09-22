Programme stresses need to weed out stigma around Alzheimer’s, extend support to patients

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 21: The need for support for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and the eradication of the stigma surrounding the condition was underscored here on Saturday as SAN-KER joined the rest of the world to observe World Alzheimer’s Day.

To mark the day, SAN-KER organised a programme aimed at disseminating awareness and dispelling misconceptions surrounding Alzheimer’s.

Themed “Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer’s”, the programme was organised on SAN-KER’s premises, during which the staff of DAY-CARE presented a skit, highlighting the challenges faced by caregivers and the availability of support in Shillong.

Dr. D. Khonglah, Consultant Psychiatrist at SAN-KER, discussed the theme of the event, while Dr. Gideon Rynjah, DM (Neuro), provided insights into various forms of dementia, with a special focus on Alzheimer’s disease.

Deputy Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) Bridget Warshong, on the other hand, spoke on the rights of disabled individuals and the availability of welfare schemes and government initiatives aimed at supporting them.

Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang, who was the chief guest during the programme, underscored the importance of such initiatives in removing stigma and doubts surrounding Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

He called for collective action and encouraged continued research into the conditions.

“This requires a community effort and institutions like SAN-KER have to be supported, without forgetting caregivers who carry most of the burden of care,” the MLA saisd.

On the occasion, a caregiver also shared their personal challenges, while Dr. Gideon addressed some concerns flagged by attendees.

The event was also attended by medical officers, nurses, students, staff and NGOs, including representatives from Jowai.

Observance at NEIGRIHMS

To mark the day, the Department of Neurology, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, also organised a poster-making competition to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to a statement, the competition was held in three categories, viz. nursing officers, interns and resident doctors, and OPD staff of various departments.

Winners in each category were also recognised for their creativity and contribution to spreading awareness.

During the prize distribution ceremony, NEIGRIHMS Director Prof. Nalin Mehta lauded the participants for their creative contributions and highlighted the critical role of caregivers in managing dementia.

He also called for increased societal support for both patients and their families.

In the absence of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, he accentuated the need to educate and train family members of patients with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, so that the helpless patients are cared for with dignity and respect.

Medical Superintendent at NEIGRIHMS Prof. C. Daniala, on the other hand, focused on the need for early recognition of dementia symptoms and emphasised how timely diagnosis with available investigations can help differentiate Alzheimer’s from other forms of cognitive decline.