Atishi leads Delhi govt to take oath

New Delhi, Sep 21: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with five cabinet ministers, took the oath of office on Saturday and requested people to ensure that her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, returns to the top post again.

Atishi also hit out at the BJP for hatching a “conspiracy” against Kejriwal.

At a press conference here, Atishi said it is an “emotional day” for her as her “guru” and Delhi’s son Kejriwal will not continue to be the chief minister. (PTI)