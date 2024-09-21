Saturday, September 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

RG Kar case: Second Sandip Ghosh confidant reaches CBI office for interrogation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Sep 21: Another controversial and now-suspended doctor Avik Dey, known to be a close confidant of the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital’s former and controversial Principal Sandip Ghosh, arrived at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s Salt Lake office in northern Kolkata for interrogation in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of the hospital within the hospital premises last month.

Earlier in the day, Birupaksha Biswas, who is also another now-suspended senior resident doctor, had arrived at the CBI office for interrogation in the matter. According to sources aware of the development, the investigating officials are currently interrogating Biswas and Dey together by placing them face to face.

Sources further said that both are being interrogated following the surfacing of some clues that hint towards their involvement in the conspiracy relating to tampering of evidence in the case.

Dey, the erstwhile resident medical officer (RMO) of the Radiodiagnosis Department of Burdwan Medical College, and Biswas, a former senior resident doctor attached to the Pathology Department of the same hospital, were suspended by the West Bengal Medical Council on September 7.

On September 5, the state Health Department had announced the suspension of both Dey and Biswas from state medical services. The common allegation against both of them had been using their proximity with Ghosh and the leaders of the Trinamool Congress to “threaten” and “harass” other junior doctors at their respective workplaces.

The questioning of the two doctors is happening just a day after a day after the special court in Kolkata extended the CBI custody of former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. A crucial hearing on the rape and murder case is scheduled at Supreme Court on September 27.

IANS

Previous article
Sri Lanka: Voting ends in Presidential election, first result expected before midnight
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Sri Lanka: Voting ends in Presidential election, first result expected before midnight

Colombo, Sep 21: The first postal vote result is likely to be out before midnight, Sri Lanka's Election...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan reports three more polio cases, bringing total to 21 in 2024

Islamabad, Sep 21: Pakistan reported three new cases of polio in the country's Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi arrives in Philadelphia, up next meeting with Biden and Quad Leaders’ Summit

Philadelphia, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Philadelphia, his first stop on the three-day visit of...
NATIONAL

‘Proud moment for Rajasthan’, says Dy CM after Devmali selected as best tourist village in India

Jaipur, Sep 21: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Saturday said that ‘it is a proud moment...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sri Lanka: Voting ends in Presidential election, first result expected before midnight

INTERNATIONAL 0
Colombo, Sep 21: The first postal vote result is...

Pakistan reports three more polio cases, bringing total to 21 in 2024

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Sep 21: Pakistan reported three new cases of...

PM Modi arrives in Philadelphia, up next meeting with Biden and Quad Leaders’ Summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Philadelphia, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in...
Load more

Popular news

Sri Lanka: Voting ends in Presidential election, first result expected before midnight

INTERNATIONAL 0
Colombo, Sep 21: The first postal vote result is...

Pakistan reports three more polio cases, bringing total to 21 in 2024

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Sep 21: Pakistan reported three new cases of...

PM Modi arrives in Philadelphia, up next meeting with Biden and Quad Leaders’ Summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Philadelphia, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img