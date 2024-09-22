Congress MLA calls for end to opportunistic politics

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 21: Lone Congress MLA and Opposition Chief Whip, Ronnie V Lyngdoh stated that the trend of discriminating against elected representatives not belonging to the ruling party is equivalent to discriminating against the people themselves. He emphasised that this issue needs to be addressed to counter opportunistic politics and uphold democratic values.

“Yes, being in power allows you to deliver, but this is the gap we need to fix. When you discriminate against elected representatives who are not part of the ruling party, you are not just discriminating against the individual, but against the people they represent,” said Lyngdoh.

He questioned, “When anyone forms the government, what oath do they take? That they will not discriminate, hold no ill will, and show no favouritism. Once they have taken that oath, they should adhere to it.”

“Ultimately, when any party forms the government, it is for the people.

This behaviour exposes that those in power are not working in the people’s interest but in the interest of their party. I think people should understand this,” he added.

Defending Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Vincent H Pala against accusations from Congress turncoats, he said, “If you look at the nation, you will see some exodus, and you cannot place the entire blame on one person. For example, people should realize that those who left did so not because they were thinking about the people’s interest, but for their own reasons.”

He continued, “Sometimes, elected individuals always want to be in power, which exposes their hypocrisy and double standards. People should realise this when they vote — to support individuals with integrity and a party committed to the people’s interest.”

Citing how many politicians joined the BJP in national politics, Lyngdoh remarked that the moment the BJP is out of power, those same individuals will join other parties.

He suggested, “When candidates come asking for votes or support, there should be a guarantee that if they are elected from one party, they will not join another. Or if such an offer comes, they should resign and return to the people. If they are re-elected, then the people agree with their decision.”