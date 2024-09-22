Thursday, September 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Unexpected heat in September takes citizens by surprise

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 21: As Kong Battimai navigates through the vegetable market of Laitumkhrah, juggling bags of fresh produce, she cannot decide whether to voice her concern about the expensive vegetables or the rising heat in the city — a concern shared by many in Meghalaya. “It’s September, for God’s sake!” she shrieks, wiping the sweat from her brow. “We should have been pulling out our light sweaters by now. Instead, I’m using a fan at home, and it hasn’t rained in over ten days!”
Her lament reflects the changing climate of a state once known for its cool, rainy weather. Sohra, which famously held the title of one of the wettest places on Earth, is now witnessing an alarming shift. As temperatures rise and rainfall diminishes, the people of Meghalaya are grappling with the undeniable effects of climate change on their everyday lives.
On Thursday, data from the Indian Meteorological Department revealed that Sohra recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7°C, an extraordinary 8.1°C above normal for this time of year. Even more startling, the area received no rainfall in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Guwahati registered a sweltering 37.5°C, and Shillong experienced 27.4°C. The rising temperatures, paired with a notable reduction in rainfall, have left both locals and experts concerned.
The drastic changes in weather patterns aren’t just a local phenomenon. Experts point to global climate change as a major factor, with deforestation compounding the problem. Between 2002 and 2023, Meghalaya lost 51.4 kha of humid primary forest — 23% of its total tree cover loss.
The hardest-hit regions include West Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills, and West Garo Hills, where activities such as shifting cultivation, illegal logging, and developmental pressures are accelerating deforestation.
Additionally, recent studies from the Water and Climate Lab at IIT Gandhinagar show that the average temperature in Meghalaya has been rising at a rate of 0.031°C per year since 1981. While this might seem small, it translates to a 1°C rise between 1981 and 2014 — a significant change for a region that traditionally enjoys cooler weather. Projections indicate a continued increase, with maximum temperatures expected to rise by up to 3.8°C by the end of the century.
This warming trend is already having profound effects on the region’s climate. Hot days and nights are becoming more frequent, while the cooler days and nights that once defined Meghalaya’s weather are becoming less common.
As temperatures rise, rain-fed agriculture is suffering.
Crops are wilting under the scorching sun, and the higher temperatures are encouraging the spread of pests, which further reduce yields. There’s also an increased risk of forest fires due to the drier conditions, which could further devastate the region’s forests and wildlife.
In urban areas like Shillong, the unusual heat and lack of rain are disrupting daily life.
The changing weather patterns are a clear warning for Meghalaya and its people. The reduction in rainfall, soaring temperatures, and the dwindling forests are part of a larger, more dangerous trend.

