If you are in Frankfurt, do not miss a visit to spa town Bad Homburg

By Sujoy Dhar

In a ranking by the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), seven European cities are in the world’s top 20 financial hubs. Frankfurt is one of them and placed in the third. I am not new to Frankfurt, but when it comes to Germany we often tend to think of only Berlin. Well, for all the right reasons.

In a ranking by the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), seven European cities are in the world’s top 20 financial hubs. Frankfurt is one of them and placed in the third. I am not new to Frankfurt, but when it comes to Germany we often tend to think of only Berlin. Well, for all the right reasons.

But the fact that Frankfurt is a global hub for connecting flights to different cities across the world also makes it an important city to explore when you stop over or if you are visiting for business.

However, during one of the recent visits to this city, I explored little more than just Frankfurt. However, during one of the recent visits to this city, I explored little more than just Frankfurt.



I took the S5 train from the S-Bahn station (Messe) in Frankfurt and reached Bad Homburg, a picturesque town nestled in the Taunus mountains, a ride of barely 25 minutes.

The former royal spa still offers traditional spa treatments to this day. This place is known for its historical significance, beauty, and therapeutic spa offerings. Bad Homburg is also called a spa town for its mineral springs and spa (hence the prefix Bad, meaning “bath”). Casino is another attraction.former royal spa still offerstraditional spa treatments to this day.

A spa town

According to the German National Tourist Board, with saline springs rich in carbon dioxide, a saltwater jet bath and two chalybeate springs, Bad Homburg is a top location for drinking cures and mineral baths in an elegant setting.

“The spa town boasts a grand total of 14 mineral springs, which provide effective treatments for rheumatism, digestive and intestinal complaints and cardiovascular disorders. The resort’s five health clinics deliver holistic treatments in keeping with the highest of quality standards. Visitors can also refresh their mind, body and soul at the Bad Homburg Spa Gardens and pay a visit to the Kaiser Wilhelm Baths, the Kur-Royal Aktiv Health Club or the Taunus Thermal Baths, a water wonderland covering 1,400 square metres,” the tourism body says. “The spa town boasts a grand total of 14 mineral springs, which provide effective treatments for rheumatism, digestive and intestinal complaints and cardiovascular disorders. The resort’s five health clinics deliver holistic treatments in keeping with the highest of quality standards. Visitors can also refresh their mind, body and soul at the Bad Homburg Spa Gardens and pay a visit to the Kaiser Wilhelm Baths, the Kur-Royal Aktiv Health Club or the Taunus Thermal Baths, a water wonderland covering 1,400 square metres,” the tourism body says.

Bad Homburg is part of the European Route of Historic Thermal Towns, an international network of sustainable tourist destinations that use their thermal mineral waters for health and well-being.

Bad Homburg is part of the European Route of Historic Thermal Towns, an international network of sustainable tourist destinations that use their thermal mineral waters for health and well-being.

So begin with Kurpark or the Spa park spread over 44 hectares. Take leisurely strolls in the gardens. The park also yearlong hosts cultural events and concerts.

Explore Homburg Castle



Homburg castle, which is a medieval fortress with a rich history dating back to the 12th century, should not be missed. Homburg castle, which is a medieval fortress with a rich history dating back to the 12th century, should not be missed.

The castle is now home to a museum, providing insight into the town’s aristocratic past. It was originally the residence of the Landgraves of Hesse-Homburg.

It was demolished in 1660 by Frederick II, Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg. He replaced the old castle with a new one designed by Paul Andrich between 1680 and 1685. Its grounds and gardens were landscaped in the 18th and 19th centuries, including the addition of the Gothic House.

I walked out the castle and a I walked out the castle and a short walk from the castle took me to Bad Homburg’s shopping promenade, Louisenstrasse for a leisurely shopping.

The vibrant town centre with eateries, souvenir shops, market square and more is tourist friendly. Here you can just sit in one of the cafés, bakeries and restaurants offering culinary variety.

This is the shopping street of Bad Homburg and a wonderful place to explore before you head back to Frankfurt.

(Images: Sujoy Dhar)



Image advice against numbers:

2, 11, 7, 15, 18, 20: Glimpses of Kurpark or the spa park

5, 13, 22, : Homburg Castle