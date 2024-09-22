Sunday, September 22, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rashmika meets ‘special’ Donatella Versace: Thank you for inspiring us

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 22: Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was a guest at the Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show, posed with Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace and thanked her for showing what a powerhouse of a woman she is.

 

 

 

Rashmika, who was a guest for the luxury label Versace’s fashion show, took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posted by Donatella on her Instagram handle.

 

Donatella had posted a slew of images with personalities such as Hyunjinn, Lusi Zhao, Vittoria Ceretti, Mona Tougaard, Kun, Normani and Rashmika to name a few.

 

For the caption, she wrote: “My house, my rules, my Versace after party! Love you all”

 

Sharing her picture on her Instagram stories, Rashmika, who wore an ivory hued blazer dress, wrote: “donatella_versace what an absolute pleasure it was to have met you.. You are truly special! Thankyou for inspiring us and showing us what a powerhouse of a woman you truly are!”

 

Donatella is the sister of Gianni Versace, founder of the luxury fashion company Versace, with whom she worked closely on the brand. After Gianni died in 1997, Donatella inherited a portion of the Versace brand and became its creative director.

 

Recently, Rashmika shared details about her relatable “extreme personalities” involving working out at odd hours and days when she feels like “like couch potatoing”. She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself in bed and smiling at the camera.

 

She then did a poll, which she captioned: “Do you all also have extreme personalities? For example: when you workout, you workout for 2/3hours a day even at the most odd hours..”

 

“Or when you DON’T feel like working out you don’t workout for daaaaayyyyyysssss and just feel like couch potatoing and eating the most unhealthiest foods on the planets and watch some kdrama.”

 

Rashmika will next be seen in “Pushpa 2: The Rule” starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The action-thriller helmed by director Sukumar is a sequel to its first successor titled ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in 2021.

 

The film is slated to release on the big screens on December 6, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. (IANS)

‘Fighter’s’ original script had Karan Singh Grover and not Akshay Oberoi facing a tragic demise
