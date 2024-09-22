Sunday, September 22, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Fighter’s’ original script had Karan Singh Grover and not Akshay Oberoi facing a tragic demise

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 22: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action movie ‘Fighter’ opened the year for Bollywood on the box-office. The film featured a taut narrative woven with gripping action and the performance of its cast members.

 

 

 

However, what the viewers saw on the screen as the final output wasn’t the original version of two of its characters.

 

A well-placed source told IANS, “In the original version of the script Karan Singh Grover was supposed to be captured by the militants in Pakistan, and killed. However, Karan sought changes in the script as he felt that him dying on screen won’t do justice to the film”.

 

As per the film’s final narrative Karan and Akshay’s characters are captured in Pakistan after they cross the Line of Control during a dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force. They are tortured by the antagonist in Pakistan until the Pakistani government announces that they will be escorting them safely back to India.

 

However, the Air Dragons team of the Indian Air Force gets a shock as the chopper, which had gone to receive Karan and Akshay’s characters returns only with the dead body of Bash (portrayed by Akshay). It is learnt that he was brutally murdered by the antagonist and has imprisoned an injured Taj (portrayed by Karan).

 

“After much contemplation it was decided by the makers that it will be better to portray Akshay Oberoi being killed by militants”, the source added. Karan is hugely popular with the television audience, killing him on-screen would have alienated the television audience.

 

‘Fighter’, which was released in January 2024, was directed by Siddharth Anand, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb. The film also starred Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Ashutosh Rana.

 

‘Fighter’ grossed Rs 254.83 crore at the Indian box-office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. (IANS)

