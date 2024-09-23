Monday, September 23, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Anura Dissanayake takes oath as Sri Lanka’s 9th President

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Colombo, Sep 23: Anura Dissanayake, leader of the Marxist-leaning Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party, was sworn in on Monday as the ninth President of Sri Lanka, marking a historic moment as the country’s first leftist head of state.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya administered the oath. The result was decided Sunday evening after Sri Lanka’s first-ever presidential run-off with the counting of second preference votes following both Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya candidate Sajith Premadasa failing to get the required percentage of votes.

“The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true. This achievement is not the result of any single person’s work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful.

This victory belongs to all of us,” 55-year-old Dissanayake, also popularly known as AKD, said in a post on X after the final result was announced by the Lankan Election Commission post 7 p.m on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Dissanayake on securing the win.

“Congratulations Anura Disanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region,” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on social media platform X late Sunday.

Thanking PM Modi, Dissanayake posted, “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for your kind words and support. I share your commitment to strengthening the ties between our nations. Together, we can work towards enhancing cooperation for the benefit of our peoples and the entire region.”

Indian High Commissioner was one of the first to meet Dissanayake on Sunday following his victory announcement. “HC Santosh Jha called on Sri Lankan President-elect Anura Dissanayake. Conveyed greetings from India’s leadership and congratulated him on winning the people’s mandate. India as Sri Lanka’s civilisational twin is committed to further deepen ties for the prosperity of the people of our two countries,” the High Commission posted on X.

India’s decisive political and economic support during Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis truly solidified the relationship. In its time of dire need, India extended a lifeline of US$4.5 billion in cash and resources, showcasing an unwavering commitment to its neighbour and elevating the bilateral ties to new levels of trust and cooperation.

According to Sri Lanka’s Election Commission, Dissanayake won the presidency with 42.31 per cent of the vote, with Premadasa finishing second and incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was eliminated after the first round, in third position.

The leader has been a key figure in Sri Lanka’s political discourse for some time now. The election, held on Saturday, saw Dissanayake lead over veteran political figures such as incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition leader Premadasa.

IANS

Previous article
SC quashes Madras HC judgment holding that watching child porn in private not POCSO offence
Next article
Investors prefer regular hefty returns, tax benefits post Covid: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM echoing Ramayan’s symbolism

New Delhi, Sep 23:  Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi took charge as the Delhi Chief Minister...
Business

Investors prefer regular hefty returns, tax benefits post Covid: Report

New Delhi, Sep 23: Degree of returns, regularity of returns, and tax benefits are the significant factors influencing...
NATIONAL

SC quashes Madras HC judgment holding that watching child porn in private not POCSO offence

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a decision of the Madras High Court...
NATIONAL

Odisha Home Dept issues gazette notification on judicial probe into assault on Army officer, woman

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23: Following the Chief Minister’s order regarding a judicial probe into the alleged police brutality against...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM echoing Ramayan’s symbolism

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 23:  Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)...

Investors prefer regular hefty returns, tax benefits post Covid: Report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: Degree of returns, regularity of...

SC quashes Madras HC judgment holding that watching child porn in private not POCSO offence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM echoing Ramayan’s symbolism

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 23:  Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)...

Investors prefer regular hefty returns, tax benefits post Covid: Report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: Degree of returns, regularity of...

SC quashes Madras HC judgment holding that watching child porn in private not POCSO offence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img