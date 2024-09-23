Ayushmann, Pashmina’s vibrant new poster for Garba song ‘Jachdi’ unveiled

Shillong, September 23: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan are all set to feature in Garba song christened “Jachdi” and its colourful look was unveiled on Monday.

The song is sung by Ayushmann and it features Pashmina, who made her debut earlier this year in Nipun Dharmadhikari’s film “Ishq Vishk Rebound”.

Ayushmann took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the poster and captioned it: “Aa raha hu leke #Jachdi iss Navratri ko aur LIT banane featuring the stunning @pashminaroshan The track drops on 27th September. Presave Now. Link In Bio. #Jachdi #Music #ComingSoon #StayTuned

This is not the first time Ayushmann is lending his vocals for her song. The 40-year-old actor has sung several tracks such as “Paani Da,” “Saddi Gali,” “O Heeriye,” “Ik Vaari,” “O Sweetie Sweetie” and “”Mitti Di Khushboo”, “Rataan Kaaliyan”.

The poster Ayushmann and Pashmina in colourful outfits that perfectly reflect the spirit of garba. The song seems to have a dollop of romance too, going by their chemistry dripping through the poster.

Recently, Ayushmann made an effort to clean up the Versova beach here and had said that it is important to make conscious effort towards protecting environment for the future

The actor was joined along with Amruta Fadnavis. The clean-up drive was important as Mumbai beaches often get affected after festivities and dangers to marine life.

Ayushmann was the second season of the reality television show ‘MTV Roadies’ in 2004. He made his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy ‘Vicky Donor’ which won 3 National Awards at the 60th National Awards.

The actor was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’ which was released in 2023. (IANS)