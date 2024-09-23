Shreya Ghoshal is first Indian artiste named as Equal Global Ambassador for Spotify

Mumbai, Sep 23: National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal is the first Indian artiste named as Equal Global Ambassador for audio streaming portal Spotify. Shreya took to Instagram, where she shared a few pictures from Times Square, where her picture was put. She captioned it: “Thrilled to announce that your SG is the first Indian artist to be the Equal Ambassador for Spotify.

Here are some visuals from New York Time Square.” Ghoshal is one of the most prolific singers of India. She is often referred to as the “Queen of Dynamics”. Ghoshal began learning music at the age of four. At the age of six, she started her formal training in classical music.

After turning 16, she was noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother after she won the television singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma. Ghoshal won a National Award for her work in the 2002 film “Devdas”. She established herself as one of the popular singers in India with “Munbe Vaa”, “Piyu Bole”, “Mere Dholna”, “Barso Re”, “Ooh La La”, “Chikni Chameli”, “Nanga Punga Dost”, “Pookkalae Sattru Oyivedungal”, “Deewani Mastani” and “Param Sundari”, “Dheere Jalna”, “Yeh Ishq Haaye”, “Pherari Mon”, “Jeev Rangla”, and “Maayava Thooyava”.

She has been featured five times in the Forbes list of the top 100 celebrities from India. Earlier this month, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan got into a fun banter with singers Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam as he explained to them about ‘panipuri and puchka.’ Nigam in the show was expressing his love for panipuri. “Panipuri toh mera happy food hai” to which Ghoshal interrupted and said “paanipuri se bhi ek better cheez hai wo hai puchka”. To which Nigam replied: “Mujhe panipuri zyada pasand hai”.

